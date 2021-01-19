How to Watch #23 Syracuse vs North Carolina

Matchup: #18 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) vs North Carolina (7-4, 2-4)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Tuesday, January 19th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: ACC Network (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Broadcast: Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

RELATED: PRISCILLA WILLIAMS NAMED ACC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-times series 8-4. The Orange lost the first two matchups against the Tar Heels, but under head coach Quentin Hillsman, Syracuse has dominated North Carolina with an 8-2 edge. In the last meeting, however, North Carolina dominated Syracuse 92-68. It remains the only loss for Syracuse this season.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse played its first game in nearly a month on Sunday, and they showed no ill effects from the time off. Syracuse dominated Miami 99-64, the largest margin of victory in an ACC game this season. The Orange shot over 64% from the floor and 56% from beyond the arc. They were dominant in all facets of the game including controlling the boards, forcing turnovers and points in the paint. Priscilla Williams earned ACC Freshman of the Week by scoring 26 points on 9-9 shooting overall and 6-6 from three point range. Syracuse will look to avenge their loss from earlier this season and continue their strong play.

North Carolina Coming In: North Carolina appeared to turn a corner with their blowout win over Syracuse. They pulled off a win in their next game, a three point overtime victory over Wake Forest. After that, they have struggled. The Tar Heels have lost two straight coming into Tuesday's game, both at home. They fell by 10 to the same Miami team Syracuse just dominated, and by 12 to a Virginia Tech team that is near the bottom of the ACC standings.