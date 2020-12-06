How to Watch Syracuse vs Penn State

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Wednesday, December 2nd.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: ACC Network (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

RELATED: TIANA MANGAKAHIA DISCUSSES EMOTIONAL RETURN

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 16-3 against Penn State. Head coach Quentin Hillsman is 2-1 against the Nittany Lions, while Penn State head coach Carolyn Kieger has never faced Syracuse.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse enters this game 2-0 after beating Stony Brook 50-39 in the season opener, and then picking up a blowout win against Lincoln in bizarre fashion. During pregame warmups, there were wet drops noticed on the court. Originally thought this was the result of a leaky roof, it was moved to the Melo Center and deemed to be a scrimmage not an official game. The next day, Syracuse announced it would count as a game and that the drops on the court were a result of condensation from the heating and cooling system. Freshman Kamilla Cardoso finished the game with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks and three assists. Fellow freshman Priscilla Williams added 24 points on 8-11 shooting from three point range.

Penn State Coming In: The Nittany Lions are 3-0 on the season with blowout wins over Coppin State and St. Francis, and a one point victory over Rhode Island. Penn State won three of its first four last season, but finished 7-23. This is the second season for head coach Carolyn Kieger.