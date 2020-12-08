How to Watch Syracuse at Rutgers

Matchup: Syracuse (3-0) at #21 Rutgers (3-0)

Location: Louis Brown Athletic Center - Piscataway, N.J.

Time: 9:30pm Eastern - Tuesday, December 8th.

Television: ESPN2

Broadcast Team: Mike Couzens, Jon Crispin

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), Sling, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 39-9, and has won the last 13 meetings. Only five of those 13 meetings were a single digit margin of victory. The last Rutgers victory was in 2003, the year Syracuse won the National Championship. The most recent game was in 2013, when Syracuse won 78-53 in the Dome. Brandon Triche led all scorers with 25 points in that one.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Rutgers -3.5. Over/Under 141.5. Money Line: Syracuse -110, Rider -110.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 59.0% chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse coming in: Syracuse is 3-0 on the season with a come from behind victory in the opener over Bryant, and two blowout wins over Niagara and Rider since. Syracuse has been without Buddy Boeheim in the last two games as he is quarantining due to close contact with a COVID positive individual. Buddy will be out for the Rutgers game as well. In his place, freshman Kadary Richmond has played very well. Fellow freshman Woody Newton has also shown some flashes off the bench. Syracuse will also be without center Bourama Sidibe, who is out four weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Rutgers coming in: Rutgers is also 3-0 on the season, with blowout wins over Sacred Heart, Farleigh Dickinson and Hofstra. The Scarlet Knights were one of the best stories in college basketball last season and would have been a tournament team if not for the event being cancelled due to the pandemic. They started the season ranked in the top 25, and expectations are sky high. Rutgers will be without its top player Geo Baker, who suffered an ankle sprain in their season opener.