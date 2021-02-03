How to Watch Syracuse vs Louisville

NOTE: This game has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Louisville program.

Matchup: Syracuse (10-5, 4-4) vs Louisville (11-4, 6-3)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, February 3rd

Television: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Broadcast: Jay Alter, Jon Crispin

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: ESPN's Matchup Predictor has Syracuse as a solid favorite in this one. They give the Orange a 66.3% chance to win.

Odds: Syracuse is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 140 points. The moneyline is Syracuse -135, Louisville +110.

Series History: Louisville leads the all-time series 19-10. The two have been conference rivals in the Big East and now in the ACC. Syracuse lost the first four matchups in the series, which occurred in the 60s and 70s. From 2007-2011, Louisville won seven in a row against the Orange. Since joining the ACC, Louisville leads 4-3. Syracuse has won two of the last three, however, with the Cardinals winning last season's only matchup 90-66.

What to Know About Louisville: Louisville has been without starting center Malik Williams for the entire season due to injury. The 6-11, 250 pound big was expected to be a critical piece for the Cardinals. When he returns is still up in the air, but it could be for any game. If he is able to go against Syracuse, it would provide a huge boost and provide Louisville with a big matchup advantage. Louisville is led by guard Carlik Jones, who averages 17 points, over five rebounds and nearly five assists per game. He is only shooting 31% from three, however. David Johnson is their best outside shooter at 42.6% from deep. He averages 13 points and six rebounds per game. Along the interior, Jae'lyn Withers is a 6-8, 230 pounder who averages 10 points and nearly eight rebounds per game. Samuell Williamson is a productive bench player who averages 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The 6-7, 210 pound forward had 20 points and 18 boards in their most recent game.