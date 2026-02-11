How Westry, Taylor, Cuffe, Majstorovic, Patterson are doing since Syracuse

Earlier in the day, we checked in on how Maliq Brown, Chris Bell and Quadir Copeland are doing with their new teams. Let's check in on some other former Syracuse players are who are still active in college basketball.

Chance Westry – UAB

Chance Westry has finally found his footing in his college basketball career. For the first time, he is playing consistent and meaningful basketball.

For the Blazers, he is starting and playing nearly 30 minutes a game. As one of the primary scorers, he is averaging 15.2 points while shooting 49.7% from the field. On the season, he had an impactful NetRTG of 14.5 and Offensive Box Plus Minus of 5.0.

The Balzers are currently 15-9 under head coach Andy Kennedy, and their tournament odds seem to be waning.

Justin Taylor – James Madison

Justin Taylor has had a very disappointing senior season. He is playing 7.9 minutes a night for the Dukes, and has only played in 16 of JMU’s 25 games so far this season.

Taylor is averaging 1.0 point per game. Overall, Taylor has seen little to no meaningful run all season. This season has been an overall representation of his collegiate career in which he never could find his footing.

Kyle Cuffe – Mercer

In his first year with Mercer, Kyle Cuffe has earned himself a real role for the first time in his college career. The fourth year guard is playing 18.1 minutes a night and has started in a handful of games for the Bears.

Cuffe has given Mercer steady scoring off the bench, averaging 8.7 points while shooting 34.9% from three on 4.4 attempts. Looking at his advanced stats, Cuffe is essentially playing at net zero impact. Mercer currently has a record of 15-10 (7-5) and are third in the Southern Conference, unlikely to make the tournament with an at-large bid.

Petar Majstorovic – Long Beach State

The second-year forward has blossomed with Long Beach State.

Petar Majstorovic is a formidable starter and has a big workload of 31 minutes per night. Majstorovic is scoring 15.2 points per game with a Big West leading FG% of 53.1. He is also grabbing 6.4 rebounds a night and taking 1.7 steals a game.

Despite the team’s subpar 8-16 record, Majstorovic has a NetRTG of 9.2 and a Win Share of 2.7. His True Shooting % is 61.9 and his USG% is 23.7, both great figures.

This season it has really seemed like he has gotten used to getting his feet wet as a high usage guy, and is showing his effectiveness as he enters the back half of his college career. Majstorovic could potentially garner some strong P4 interest if he were to enter the portal.

William Patterson - New Orleans

After a transfer season at Three Rivers College, Patterson ended up moving on to the New Orleans Privateers. Patterson has been used sparingly with his new team, and has appeared in seven games this season averaging 4.3 mpg, with one basket recorded so far.

