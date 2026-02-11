Checking in on Syracuse transfers Copeland, Bell and Brown

March Madness is just a month away and it is a perfect time to check-in on some former Syracuse talent around college basketball.

Quadir Copeland – NC State

Former Orange and McNeese State Cowboy, Quadir Copeland, is in the midst of the most effective and productive season of his collegiate career. He has established himself as a senior leader for the Wolfpack, playing the most minutes per game of his career at 27.8.

The senior guard is having far and away the best statistical season of his career, averaging 13.9 PPG, 6.9 APG (ACC-leading), and 3.6 rebounds per game, career highs in both points and assists. Copeland also has an eFG% of 57.2 and is shooting 44.7% from three (on ~2 attempts per game).

His advanced metrics also jump off the page with a player efficiency rating of 23.7, BPM (Box Plus Minus) of 9.8, and a Win Share of 3.7. NC State is currently fourth in the ACC with a record of 18-7 (9-3) and seems well positioned to receive a large bid into the tournament. This would make it back-to-back years of tournament trips for Copeland since leaving Syracuse.

Chris Bell – California

Chris Bell has come back down to Earth since he came out of the gates blazing back in November. Yet, he is still proving himself to be a key starter for the Golden Bears, playing around 27 minutes a night.

Offensively, he is playing his Chris Bell role – the catch and shoot guy. He is scoring 13 points per game, the highest mark of his career, while shooting five 3s per game, although his 3Par (3-point attempt rate) is the lowest of his career at 53.7%. His 3P% has slid slightly, falling from 41.6% after the first 12 games, to 35.9% which is where it sits currently.

Cal as a team hit a rough patch through December and January. After an 11-1 start, they have since gone 6-7. They sit ninth in the ACC as of right now and their tournament chances seem to have evaporated.

Maliq Brown – Duke

In his senior season, Maliq Brown has seen a slightly elevated role.

Brown is playing about 20 minutes per night and is providing a similar spark off the bench to last season. Brown’s main role is to come in and be a disruptor and he has been executing that role perfectly.

His DRTG is 87.2, the lowest of his career. For comparison, last season it was 89.3, and during his previous two years at Syracuse it never broke double digits. His Defensive Box Plus-Minus is a staggering 8.9 and his defensive rebound percentage is 15.6.

Offensively, he remains to be a steady dunker spot presence, scoring 5.1 PPG and shooting 76.1% from 2. Duke sits at 21-2 (10-1), 1st in ACC and 4th in the nation. The Blue Devils seem poised to make a deep run on the back of Cam Boozer as they look to avenge last season's shortcoming. There is no doubt Brown will need to play a crucial role again if they want another deep run.

