2025 NBA Summer League Rewind: Buddy Boeheim
Former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim suited up for the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Vegas Summer League.
For Boeheim to make an NBA roster, he is going to have to shoot his way onto it. That is his best skill and what can set him apart from the rest.
Playing for the Indiana Pacers, Boeheim suited up in four of the five games.
In the first two games, he failed to score, going 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. After sitting out one game, Boeheim combined for 18 points in the final two games, knocking down five of his 13 3-point attempts.
Overall, Boeheim, averaged 4.5 points and shot 25 percent from 3-point range.
He was one of several former Syracuse players to play in Las Vegas.
Indiana ends on a winning note
The Pacers finished 3-2 in Las Vegas, ending their summer on a high note with a 113-104 win over New Orleans at Cox Pavilion on Friday.
Boeheim played 25 minutes, scoring six points on 2 for 8 shootin from downtown. He also added three rebounds, two assists, and a steal and block.
Indiana played ahead most of the way, leading by at least nine points throughout the second half. Their lead ballooned up to 21 points by the end of the third quarter.
Robert Bakers scored 26 points and added 10 rebounds, while Phillip Wheeler chipped in 19 points and six rebounds.
The file on Buddy
Boeheim played at Syracuse from 2018 to 2022, and in his final season at Syracuse, led the Orange with 17.8 ppg to go with 2.6 apg. He was named first team All-ACC.
Though he went undrafted in 2022, he signed a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons, and spent 2022-24 with the Pistons and their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
In all, he has appeared in 20 games through two NBA seasons, averaging 2.5 ppg on 25 percent shooting from the field.
Last year, he played his entire season with the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 10.6 ppg in 24 games.
Boeheim shines in Boeheim's Army opening round win
Boeheim wasted no time after Summer League ended, hopping on a plane back to Syracuse to participate in the TBT with Boeheim's Army.
He led Boeheim's Army with 24 points on 7 for 9 shooting from the field as BA dominated the Herkimer Originals, 97-71, to advance to the round of 32.
Boeheim's Army will next face D3 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET at the SRC Arena in Syracuse.