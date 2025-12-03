Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Pacers)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Pacers:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Wrist Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Julian Strawther (Lower Back Injury… pic.twitter.com/lw1BhQMr10