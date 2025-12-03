Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Pacers)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray's status is up in the air on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, as he's listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The Nuggets are already down starters Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, and they can't afford any more injuries as attempt to keep pace in a loaded Western Conference. Murray, who has played in 19 of the team's 20 games this season, played just 26:29 in the Nuggets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
This season, Murray is averaging 23.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Known for getting off to slow starts, Murray has really flipped the script this season, helping Denver get off to a 14-6 start. Still, the Nuggets are just the No. 5 seed in the West heading into this game as a road favorite in Indiana.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Denver with Murray's status in question.
Best Nuggets Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-138)
This is a great matchup on Wednesday for Jokic, and he may have to play a few extra minutes with Murray questionable and Denver down a few starters.
So, I think the OVER on his rebounds prop is worth a look against an Indiana team that is 27th in opponent rebounds per game and 22nd in rebounding percentage this season. Jokic is averaging 12.8 rebounds on 20.7 rebound chances per game, and he's coming off a 20-board game against Dallas on Monday.
The Nuggets star has 13 or more rebounds in 10 games this season, and he should beat up on a Pacers frontcourt that doesn't have an elite option down low to deal with him. Jokic had 14 boards in 31:43 of playing time against the Pacers earlier this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.