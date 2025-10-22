For Kiyan Anthony, the Syracuse family tree doesn't lack for branches
Roy Simmons Jr. famously made his players promise their first born sons to the Orange Lacrosse program. He certainly knew how that worked. He was the second of four generations of Syracuse Simmons laxers after all.
Desko, Donahue, Nims, Hardy, and Bucktooth to name a few have provided multiple generations to Orange Lacrosse. The Powells supplied 10 straight years of All American brothers that delivered four national championships. Famous Orange last names have dominated the sport.
And you may have heard about a fellow named James Arthur Boeheim. His son of the same name. And his younger buddy named Jackson.
Those are a scant few Orange legacies. Apologies to the surely hundreds I’ve glossed over. All this to say the sporting family trees at Syracuse are not lacking in branches.
Stay Melo
And yet what’s about to happen is truly unprecedented. It’s been 23 years since Carmelo Anthony first set foot on the Orange campus. We all knew he was a big time recruit, but he didn’t arrive with the mystique of Pearl or the modern social media star making machine of Zion or Flagg.
We all know what happened next. We didn't even need Melo's whole first name to know he was the best player in the country. The Orange won 30 of the next 34, including very conveniently the last six, and had themselves a little parade down Bourbon Street.
I could spill more ink on Melo, but we all know that story by now. The next chapter is a thousand times more fascinating.
Enter Kiyan
In the examples presented above of course there was pressure. Taylor Gait’s father is the Michael Jordan of lacrosse. Buddy staying home to play for dad was the opposite of easy. But I can’t think of a more pressure packed situation than what Kiyan Anthony steps into on Saturday and beyond.
There has never been a bigger combo in the history of Syracuse athletics of parental star power, potential of the child and spotlight on the sport in question. Aka Carmelo Anthony’s freakin son is about to play basketball at Syracuse University.
Kiyan’s anticipated arrival’s been under the microscope since he was a teenager(Was? He’s still only 18). And now he steps into the most important Syracuse basketball season in ages wearing his legendary dad’s name on his back.
If Kiyan does literally anything other than be the best player in the country and win the national championship he will not match dad’s freshman season. You know, the best freshman season in the history of the sport.
Under Pressure?
Both Melo and Kiyan said and did all the right things through this process. Said may bit a bit strong, did you watch “7PM in Brooklyn” Melo’s podcast where Kiyan committed to Cuse? George Carlin may have to do an HBO Special from beyond the grave to update his seven words you can’t say on television after that affair, but I digress.
Kiyan Anthony has literally been raised for this moment in the spotlight. We all know dad’s exploits. Yet in some circles, his mom La La is actually the famous one. Do you know any other freshman hoopers sending birthday presents to Kim Kardashian? I didn’t think so.
Between growing up surrounded by Hollywood and the NBA life, playing basketball for Syracuse may be the most “normal” thing Kiyan’s done in a minute.
Be Kind, Don’t Rewind
But this is vital for Syracuse fans. We must not judge Kiyan Anthony by that standard. It’s literally impossible.
If he somehow matches dad and is the best freshman in the country, major bonus. If the Orange somehow equal dad’s crew and win the title, major major bonus. But if the Orange just make is back to the tournament and Kiyan has a solid season, that’s pretty good too.
While more sons and daughters of Cuse greats will continue to litter Orange rosters far into the future, there may never again be something quite like this. Let’s enjoy the ride.
