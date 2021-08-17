August 17, 2021
Marek Dolezaj Signs With Ukrainian SuperLeague Team

The former Syracuse forward has a professional home.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj has found a professional basketball home. He has signed with BC Ternopil of the Ukrainian SuperLeague, according to multiple reports. Ternopil made its SuperLeague debut as an expansion team last season, and went 24-16 to finish fifth in the league. 

Dolezaj announced he would not return to Syracuse for another season back in April. The decision was not an unexpected one. Most of the buzz was that this would be Dolezaj's final season at Syracuse.

He leaves as a do it all forward with a high basketball IQ who was one of the best passing front court Syracuse players in recent memory. As a junior, Dolezaj averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. As a senior, Dolezaj averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. His free throw shooting drastically improved from 59% as a sophomore to 85% as a senior. 

Syracuse ran its offense largely through Dolezaj during his senior campaign. He was asked to play center this season due to Bourama Sidibe's injury. Despite being physically overmatched in many games, Dolezaj battled every time he stepped on the court. He will be remembered as one of the best glue guys in Syracuse history.

Dolezaj signed with Syracuse as part of its 2017 class. He was considered a top 100 prospect. Dolezaj officially visited in early May of 2017, committed a couple of weeks later and enrolled a week after that. 

