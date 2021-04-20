Texas Tech Transfer Guard Naje Murray Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse women's basketball continues to reshape its roster for next season. Texas Tech graduate transfer guard Naje Murray committed to Syracuse on Monday. She played in 25 games and started 19 for Texas Tech last season, averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game. Murray shot 37% from three point range and 78% from the free throw line.

Murray spent her first two seasons at San Diego State before transferring after the 2018-19 campaign. She sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules. At San Diego State, Murray set the school record for three pointers made in a single season with 81 during her sophomore year. That season, she averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. The year before, Murray was named to the Mountain West All Freshman Team.

The 5-6 guard is the fourth transfer Syracuse has landed this offseason. She joins guards Shalexxus Aaron from USC and Jayla Thornton from Howard, as well as Arizona State forward Eboni Walker. Syracuse has also lost 11 players to the transfer portal.

Syracuse's roster for the 2021-22 season is now at 14 players, with one open spot remaining. Here is a look at the roster to date.

Guards: Shalexxus Aaron, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Teisha Hyman, Ava Irvin, Naje Murray, Laura Salmeron, Jayla Thornton, Jilianna Walker, Nyah Wilson

Forwards: Amani Bartlett, Latasha Lattimore, Eboni Walker, Priscilla Williams

Center: Kamilla Cardoso