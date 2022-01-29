Symir Torrence Will Be Available for Syracuse Basketball vs Wake Forest

Syracuse reserve point guard Symir Torrence will be available for the Orange's game against Wake Forest, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Torrence missed the Orange's loss at Pittsburgh due to a knee injury.

RELATED: HOW TO WATCH SYRACUSE VS WAKE FOREST

Torrence came to Syracuse as a transfer from Marquette in the offseason with the projected role as the primary backup in the backcourt. It took him a while to get consistent playing time as he adapted to the Orange's style of play on both ends, but has started to provide a spark over the last several games.

Off the bench, Torrence provides steady ball handling and an upgrade defensively. The use of the three guard lineup, with Torrence at the point, Joe Girard at shooting guard and Buddy Boeheim dropping to forward, has been really good for Syracuse in the last few games.

Over the last four games, Torrence has played at least 12 minutes in each. He has averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 assists and 0.8 turnovers per game while shooting 53.3% from the floor.

Syracuse is looking to snap a two game losing streak when it faces Wake Forest Saturday night in the Carrier Dome.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF