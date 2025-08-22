Syracuse announces basketball game with Binghamton finalizing non-conference schedule
All 13 non-ACC games for the 'Cuse have now officially been announced, with Friday's news of the Binghamton game being scheduled on the first day team's can begin play in Div. I for the upcoming season.
Binghamton returns to the Dome after a 12 season absence
Just Tuesday, Binghamton released its basketball schedule, and noticeably absent was a Syracuse game among the 30 listed, in what can be a maximum 31 game schedule (increasing to 32 in 2026-27). Why not just wait three more days to release a complete schedule?
At any rate, this will be the sixth meeting between the upstate schools, with all five previous Syracuse wins in the Dome coming by an average of 30 points, dating back to the 2001-02 season.
Binghamton was 15-17 overall and 7-9 in the America East a season ago. Fifth year head coach Levell Sanders has guided to Bearcats to improved win totals in the last three seasons. Binghamton has added Div. I transfers Demetrius Lilley from La Salle, Jeremiah Quigley from George Mason, and Bryson Wilson from Buffalo to this year's roster.
The schedule lines up favorably to build momentum towards the tough tests in Vegas
The schedule's flow and strength of opponents early, gradually building up to the Top 25 caliber competition in the Player's Era Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, is nicely constructed, especially when you include the neutral court game vs. Saint Joseph's to be played on UNLV's homecourt.
From a rare road exhibition game against a Div. I team none-the-less, in Buffalo (yet to be announced), to four early tests against lower ranked conference opponents, including one on the road in Philly before heading to Vegas. The team should be ready to face the likes of Houston and Kansas, along with another quality foe, then Tennessee back in the Dome for the ACC-SEC Challenge game.
After the game against the Volunteers comes an 11-day gap between games (no ACC games are being played in early December this season), finishing with the calendar year with a four-game homestand against Hofstra, Mercyhurst, Northeastern, and Stonehill.
Complete non-ACC Syracuse basketball schedule:
Saturday, Oct. 25 Buffalo (exhibition) (KeyBank Center) TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 29 PACE (exhibition) TBA
Monday, Nov. 3 BINGHAMTON TBA
Saturday, Nov. 8 DELAWARE STATE TBA
Saturday, Nov. 15 Drexel (Xfinity Mobile Arena) TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 18 MONMOUTH TBA
Saturday, Nov. 22 Saint Joseph's (Thomas & Mack Center) TBA
Monday, Nov. 24 Houston (MGM Grand Garden Arena) 6:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Nov. 25 Kansas (MGM Grand Garden Arena) 3:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 26/27 TBD (MGM Grand Garden Arena) TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 2 TENNESSEE TBA
Saturday, Dec. 13 HOFSTRA TBA
Wednesday, Dec. 17 MERCYHURST TBA
Saturday, Dec. 20 NORTHEASTERN TBA
Monday, Dec. 22 STONEHILL TBA
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our message board, Cuse Classified!