Syracuse athletics director to retire according to report

Syracuse athletics director John Wildhack will retire and remain with the school through July 1, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Wildhack has been the AD at Syracuse since 2016. He is just the 11th director of athletics and came to Syracuse after a long stint at ESPN as an executive.

Under Wildhack's time, the 2022 men's soccer team captured the National Championship won, and he is credited with having 32 conference championships, and three national championships.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!