2028 Empire State OL 'grateful' for Syracuse offer

2028 offensive lineman Justin Joseph is a quick rising prospect from the Empire State.

The South Huntington (NY) St. Anthony’s athlete held an offer from Pace heading into 2026, and in January, received his first two Power 4 offers from Nebraska and Syracuse.

The SU offer carried significance to Joseph as a Long Island native with the Orange being the only Power 4 program in the state.

"Considering that Syracuse University is such a good football program, I was very grateful that they gave me this opportunity to possibly join their program,” Joseph said to The Juice Online.

Joseph receives his offer from Dennis Thomas

The offer came from assistant running backs coach Dennis Thomas, and the two connected on a variety of topics, including Joseph’s development and the culture at SU.

Specifically, they spoke about D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), a mantra brought by head coach Fran Brown since he arrived at SU two seasons ago.

It is a philosophy that Joseph appreciated and embraced.

"Coach Thomas is very professional,” Joseph said. "He was also approachable and put me at ease with his sense of humor.”

Joseph knows SU develops NFL players

They also have discussed how the Orange has prepared its student-athletes for the NFL.

"I believe Syracuse has a great football program,” Joseph said. "Their players are trained to perform at a high level on the field and to excel at the next level.”

Eventually, Joseph said, he plans on making it up to Central New York to get a closer look at the program, but hasn’t finalized a date with Thomas just yet.

Joseph plays at the most competitive level in Long Island

Joseph played for Syosset (NY) High his freshman year, but transferred to St. Anthony’s for his sophomore season, which was a step up in competition.

"I am aware of my strengths but recognize there is a lot to improve on,” Joseph said. "Being a newly transferred student at Saint Anthony’s, I had to adjust to the level of competition and build chemistry with my new teammates.”

As a 6-foot-5, 295-pound rising junior, Joseph says he has learned to use leverage and power to consistently win reps.

"I focus on utilizing fast feet and strong hand placement,” Joseph said. "My offensive linemen and I work in sync to execute plays."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.