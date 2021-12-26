Syracuse Will Face Cornell on December 29th Instead of Georgia Tech

The Orange has rescheduled its game against the Big Red.

Syracuse basketball's game against Georgia Tech was postponed from Wednesday, December 29th, but the Orange has already found a replacement opponent for that day. Syracuse will face Cornell, which was originally scheduled for December 21st. That game was postponed with both teams facing a COVID-19 outbreak within their respective programs, Now, with the Yellow Jackets in COVID protocols, the date became available for the Orange and the Big Red.

More from a Syracuse Athletics press release:

"We appreciate the flexibility of the Cornell basketball program to be available to play this week" said Syracuse Director of Athletics . "As we continue to monitor the situation locally, regionally, and nationally we will work with ACC and public health experts to reschedule games as required to provide the best opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in a safe way."



Ticket Information

Tickets and parking passes for the postponed game with Cornell (Dec. 21) will be honored for the Dec. 29 game with the Big Red.

Tickets will also be available for purchase online at Cuse.com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOME-TIX.

The Box Office will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 26, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, at Noon.

In an effort to mitigate the potential risk of spreading COVID, the stadium entry protocols have been updated and can be found here: Syracuse Announces Additional Public Health Protocols For Athletic Events.

The ACC released the following regarding Syracuse's game against Georgia Tech:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech at Syracuse men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been postponed.

Georgia Tech is in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the game.

The full 2021-22 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.