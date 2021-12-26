Syracuse vs Georgia Tech Postponed

The game was originally scheduled for December 29th, but the Yellow Jackets are in COVID protocols.

Syracuse's home ACC opener against Georgia Tech, originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 29th, has been postponed, the ACC announced. The postponement is due to Georgia Tech being in the midst of COVID-19 protocols. While no immediate date was announced, the conference stated in its press release that it would look to reschedule the game. Syracuse's game against Brown, scheduled for Monday, December 27th, is currently on track to be played.

With Syracuse losing two nonconference games due to its own COVID-19 outbreak (vs Lehigh and Cornell), perhaps the Orange chooses to add another one between Monday's game against Brown (which was added due to the postponement of the other games) and the conference matchup with Virginia on January 1st. It may be challenging to find an opponent this last minute, but there should be other teams available that had their games postponed. A game on the 29th or 30th would make the most sense.

Syracuse is currently 5-5 on the 2021-22 season, but has not played since December 11th when the Orange fell at Georgetown.

Here is the full press release from the ACC:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech at Syracuse men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been postponed.

Georgia Tech is in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the game.

The full 2021-22 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.