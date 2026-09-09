Syracuse basketball's 2026-27 ACC schedule has been unveiled

While Jim Boeheim coached his first ACC game in the Dome, a 49-44 win over Miami on January 4, 2014, his successor, Red Autry, and now Gerry McNamara will make their conference debuts on the road.

Ironically, Autry was given tough conference baptism with a road game at Virginia, his current place of employment as Dave Odom's top assistant, which resulted in a 84-62 'Cuse setback on December 2, 2023.

With the ACC's release Wednesday of the entire conference ledger for the upcoming season, we find that McNamara will make his league debut on Tuesday, December 29 in a game at Florida State.

That contest will occur after the player's go home for several days following the second-to-last non-conference game against Binghamton on December 22 for a short Christmas break, then return to get ready for ACC play.

The spotlight home games this season are Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Louisville

Let's face it, the non-ACC portion of the home schedule is not attractive in year one underG-Mac, as he sought to play tough competition away from the Dome as true road games or at neutral sites, balancing that with a softer Dome schedule "highlighted by neighbor schools Colgate and Cornell.

The Duke game should not be on a Tuesday night (Jan. 5), and it is before the school's Spring Semester gets underway, depriving many students of attending the game.

Likewise, Virginia (with Red Autry coming back) is a Wednesday night game (Feb. 3), but both the Louisville (Jan. 16) and North Carolina (Jan. 16) contests are Saturday night games back-to-back, in fact.

In addition, Georgia Tech (Jan. 2), Boston College (Jan. 19), Stanford (Jan. 17, see more below), Pittsburgh (Feb. 23) and Wake Forest (Mar. 6) play in the Dome this season.

One ACC team will make its first-ever Dome appearance

As noted, Stanford plays in the Dome in 2027, in fact the Orange have a home-and-home set with the Cardinal this season, which will end up doubling the amount of all-time games between the two schools dating to 2011.

Only in the ACC with its 18 members in a cross-country footprint, could two league teams not play on one of the school's homecourts until the third season as conference members. SU will have a two day break between the game at Stanford (Jan. 27) and its game at Cal (Jan. 30), figure a late night, east coast tipoff for at least one of the two matchups.

And, oh by the way, Syracuse will finally play a football game in Palo Alto next season for the first time as an ACC member.

2026-27 Syracuse Basketball Schedule

(Note: Home games in CAPS, some games still have not finalized contracts, TV/Tipoff times to be announced, all times Eastern.)

Oct. 13 Connecticut - Uncasville, Conn. (exhibition)

Oct. 18 at Siena (exhibition)

Oct. 24 Niagara - Buffalo (exhibition)

Nov. 2 NEW HAVEN

Nov. 5 CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE

Nov. 9 Indiana - Indianapolis

Nov. 18 CORNELL

Nov. 21 LAFAYETTE

Nov. 25 ALBANY

Dec. 1 at Oklahoma (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 8 COLGATE

Dec. 12 MERCYHURST

Dec. 16 CANISIUS

Dec. 19 Providence - Boston

Dec. 22 BINGHAMTON

Dec. 29 at Florida State

Jan. 2 GEORGIA TECH

Jan. 5 DUKE

Jan. 9 at Miami

Jan. 12 at Pittsburgh

Jan. 16 LOUISVILLE

Jan. 19 BOSTON COLLEGE

Jan. 23 NORTH CAROLINA

Jan. 27 at Stanford

Jan. 30 at California

Feb. 3 VIRGINIA

Feb. 10 at Clemson

Feb. 17 STANFORD

Feb. 20 at SMU

Feb. 23 PITTSBURGH

Feb. 27 at Notre Dame

Mar. 3 at Virginia Tech

Mar. 6 WAKE FOREST

Mar. 9-13 ACC Tournament - Greensboro

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