Syracuse Football 2026 Schedule Preview & Predictions: Games 7-12

On Tuesday, The Juice Online published Part I of its 2026 game-by-game predictions. We left off with the Orange standing at 3-3 (1-3 ACC).

Let's see if the Orange can finish out the season strong and qualify for a bowl game for the second time in the Fran Brown era.

Week 7: at North Carolina (Oct. 24)

Syracuse heads to Chapel Hill for an intriguing clash against Bill Belichick's Tar Heels. While North Carolina continues to adjust to Belichick's pro-style principles in Year 2, its defensive front seven remains susceptible to power run schemes between the tackles. Syracuse exploits that exact vulnerability, leaning on its ground attack to control time of possession and escape Kenan Stadium with a disciplined road victory.

Prediction: Syracuse 28, North Carolina 24 (4-3, 2-3 ACC)

Week 8: vs. No. 19 SMU (Oct. 31)

Halloween in the Dome brings high-octane tempo against No. 19 SMU. The Mustangs' spread offense operates at a blistering pace, utilizing quick perimeter throws and vertical seams to test the Orange secondary horizontally and vertically. While Syracuse trades scores early behind Angeli, SMU's offensive passing attack pulls away in the second half.

Prediction: SMU 42, Syracuse 24 (4-4, 2-4 ACC)

Week 9: vs. Clemson (Nov. 7)

Clemson visits Central New York with plenty on the line, but November dates in the Dome have historically bred chaos for marquee visitors. Feeding off the raucous home crowd and the confidence of last season's upset victory over the Tigers, Syracuse comes out playing aggressive, downhill football from the opening kickoff. The Orange defensive front stands tall after halftime, generating crucial tackles for loss and forcing Clemson into obvious passing situations. Down the stretch, a healthy Steve Angeli takes care of the football, converting critical late possessions through the air to put the Orange in position for a narrow, signature home victory.

Prediction: Syracuse 27, Clemson 24 (5-4, 3-4 ACC)

Week 10: at NC State (Nov. 14)

Carter-Finley Stadium in mid-November is notoriously hostile, but NC State's defensive front showed glaring vulnerabilities in its Week 0 blowout loss to Virginia. While the Orange have the tools to exploit those gaps on the ground, asking Syracuse to sustain its momentum coming off the emotional high of the Clemson upset proves difficult. Stalled red zone drives and costly turnovers allow the Wolfpack to squeak out a sloppy, opportunistic home victory.

Prediction: NC State 23, Syracuse 17 (5-5, 3-5 ACC)

Week 11: at Boston College (Nov. 21)

With bowl eligibility on the line, Syracuse heads to Chestnut Hill in late November to battle its regional rival. The Orange control the trenches in cold conditions, establishing a steady rushing attack that drains clock and keeps the defense fresh. By making key defensive plays and finishing drives on the ground, Syracuse grinds out a physical road win to secure its sixth victory of the season.

Prediction: Syracuse 27, Boston College 16 (6-5, 4-5 ACC)

Week 12: vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (Nov. 28)

The regular-season finale brings the No. 4-ranked Fighting Irish into the Dome for a high-profile matchup as Steve Angeli faces his former program. While Angeli keeps the offense competitive early against a familiar defense, Notre Dame's frontline depth and explosive playmakers prove too much to overcome down the stretch. Syracuse battles into the fourth quarter, but the Irish pull away with consistent offensive efficiency to cap a resilient regular-season slate for the Orange.

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Syracuse 24

Final Season Outlook: 6-6 (4-5 ACC)

Make no mistake about the landscape Syracuse faces in 2026. This nine-game ACC schedule presents a relentless test of depth and discipline. Between heavy matchups against contenders like Louisville, SMU and Clemson, hostile road environments at Pitt, Virginia and NC State, and closing the year against a top-four Notre Dame squad, the Orange have virtually no room for missteps.

Yet, the blueprint to secure bowl eligibility remains clear. If the Orange protect home turf against Cal, lean on a physical ground attack to capture disciplined road victories at North Carolina and Boston College and deliver a signature November upset over Clemson in the Dome, securing that sixth win is firmly on the table. Behind steady quarterback play from Steve Angeli and a defense capable of controlling the trenches in key swing games, finishing 6-6 (4-5 ACC) would represent a massive step forward for the program and earn Syracuse another well-deserved December bowl trip.

Catch up on Part I of our game-by-game predictions if you haven't seen them yet.

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