Syracuse Basketball Recruiting: Gerry McNamara's Crucial Fall 2027 Visit Slate Takes Center Stage

A pivotal recruiting stretch is officially underway on the Hill as head coach Gerry McNamara and his staff assert their presence across the country. With the NCAA fall recruiting window open, Syracuse is stacking its visitor board with priority targets in the class of 2027.

Six months gone and McNamara isn't tiptoeing into the job. The proof is right on the calendar. By locking in campus visits with some of the most coveted high school prospects in the country, the Orange are immediately signaling they belong back in heavyweight national recruiting battles.

The Headliners: Three Locked-In Visitors

Ahmed Nur | 6'9" Forward | Bella Vista College Prep

Official Visit: Aug. 26

The visit slate kicked off in late August with Ahmed Nur, the top-ranked prospect out of Minnesota who is transferring out west to CIA Bella Vista for his senior season.

Listed at 6-foot-9, Nur has surged into five-star status on the 247Sports Composite board. His national profile took off in June after capturing MVP honors against elite competition at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp:

NBPA Top 100 Camp:

14.8 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 64% FG | 58% 3PT | 33% FT

Nur holds over 20 Division I offers, including heavy interest from Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, Purdue and home-state Minnesota. At first glance, it's clear he plays a remarkably calm, composed brand of basketball. His long frame looks every bit the part of the modern, positionless forward — flashing a lighting-quick release from the perimeter with effortless touch and making mature reads with the ball in his hands. Defensively, his length and agility allow him to switch effortlessly across positions, giving Syracuse an offensive mismatch built precisely for collegiate spacing.

Getting Nur to campus on Aug. 26 gave Gerry McNamara's staff an early crack at establishing Syracuse's presence in his recruitment. The trip quickly generated buzz on social media — even drawing an Instagram nod from Carmelo Anthony — as the Orange look to make a lasting impression before the versatile frontcourt target continues his visits.

Status: Priority Frontcourt Mismatch

Moussa Kamissoko | 6'7" Small Forward | SPIRE Academy

Official Visit: Sept. 3

The visit slate continues today as five-star wing Moussa Kamissoko arrives in Syracuse for an official visit. The 247Sports Composite tabs the perimeter talent at 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds, grading him as a five-star prospect, the No. 15 overall recruit and the No. 5 small forward in the 2027 class.

Kamissoko spent last season at New York powerhouse Long Island Lutheran before making headlines last month with his transfer to SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. He backed up that blue-chip reputation with a dominant run in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League this summer for the Bronx PSA Cardinals:

2026 Nike EYBL Circuit (PSA Cardinals):

16.3 PPG | 7.2 RPG | 2.5 APG | 1.4 SPG | 51.2% FG | 35.3% 3PT | 69.7% FT

Pop on the tape, and Kamissoko's motor jumps out immediately. He plays with an all-out, 100-mph edge that looks designed to impose genuine fear on opponents. At his height, with endless length, he plays loose and attacks defenders from every angle. Even if a lane is closed, he finds a way with strength and physicality. He pushes tempo off the glass and finishes with authority at the rim to smother passing lanes. It's chaotic, relentless and electric to watch.

Landing Kamissoko won't be easy in what has turned into a national sweepstakes. Syracuse is the second stop on an aggressive nine-school official visit tour that began at Florida State last weekend, joining a strong list that includes BYU, UConn, Louisville, Illinois and Virginia. Holding an offer from the Orange dating back to late 2024, Kamissoko has long been on the staff's radar. Getting him on campus right now gives Gerry McNamara a crucial window to make his pitch before the five-star wing dives into the rest of his fall schedule.

Status: Priority Two-Way Wing

Nasir Anderson | 6'3" Point Guard | Prolific Prep

Official Visit: Sept. 19

Midway through the month, all eyes turn to the backcourt when five-star point guard Nasir Anderson makes his way to Central New York. The Savannah, Georgia native, now running the show for Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, checks in as the No. 9 overall recruit and the No. 4 point guard in the country on the 247Sports Composite board. Anderson narrowed down his options in late August, naming Syracuse to a loaded top 10 alongside Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Providence, Tennessee, UConn and Virginia.

Running with the Atlanta Celtics on the Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball circuit, Anderson backed up his five-star ranking by stuffing the stat sheet every time out:

2026 Adidas 3SSB Circuit (Atlanta Celtics):

18.3 PPG | 7.4 RPG | 6.1 APG | 2.3 SPG

Built like a football player at 6'3" and 215 pounds, Anderson is a bruising lefty who plays with unmatched edge and downhill force. He has the ball on a string, using a tight handle and elite body control to bully defenders into the paint and finish with authority through contact. What truly sets him apart though, is his elite court vision — he plays like a true floor general who can manipulate defenses and thread passes through tight windows. He has more than enough size and toughness to completely lock down opposing guards.

Securing his commitment means beating out college basketball royalty. Anderson has lined up eight official visits this fall, and Syracuse sits right in the eye of the storm on Sept. 19. Having Gerry McNamara, a program legend who knows high-level guard play inside and out, making the pitch face-to-face gives the Orange their biggest advantage.

Status: Priority Floor General

On GMAC's Radar: Navigating the 2027 Board

While Nur, Kamissoko and Anderson represent the heavy hitters on campus this month, Gerry McNamara's recruiting operation extends far beyond just three names. The groundwork has been laid across the country to construct a deep, versatile class.

McNamara has already secured a homegrown anchor on Aug. 3 when Albany native Jack Donohue committed to the Orange. The 6'8" forward from The Newman School (Mass.) has northeast grit, and he shows the makings of an upstate kid who plays with an edge. Donohue's addition gives the staff a gritty, culture-setting piece who genuinely wants to bleed Orange.

High-level recruiting always brings curveballs. Syracuse had four-star point guard J'Lon Lyons lined up for a Sept. 11-13 visit, but that trip was scrapped after he committed to Butler in late August. Losing out on Lyons only sharpens the spotlight on Nasir Anderson. Needing an elite facilitator to run the offense, the Orange now head into Anderson's Sept. 19 visit facing a high-stakes, must-win battle.

Syracuse also saw an early September visit fall through when four-star forward Ian Condon called off his Sept. 1-2 trip to the Hill. No issues were reported and both sides agreed to move in different directions. With top targets narrowing down their lists, that canceled trip sharpens the focus on what will likely be a small 2027 class. Factor in returning talent, transfer portal priorities and the NCAA's 5-for-5 eligibility rule, and McNamara's objective becomes clear: he doesn't need bodies, he needs impact.

Early targets like Dooney Johnson (Gonzaga), Isaiah Hill (Purdue), Donovan Davis (Iowa State) and Carson Crawford (Arizona State) have already come off the board. Still, the hunt extends well beyond the point guard spot, with the Orange heavily in the mix for several premier prospects:

King Gibson (5-Star Combo Guard | SPIRE Academy): Kamissoko's high school teammate is a lengthy, elusive playmaker who flies around the floor to make things happen. Gibson makes up for his slim frame with sheer motor and instincts, gambling in passing lanes for easy steals that spark transition offense. After Gibson included Syracuse in his top 10, a strong official visit with Kamissoko this week could build the exact foundation the Orange need to push for the dynamic guard.

Devin Cleveland (4-Star Guard | Kenwood Academy): Cleveland's handles are dynamic with effortless change of pace. The Chicago guard has a deep bag of moves, creating separation at will with a step-back jumper that is already remarkably fluid and crisp. He possesses pure, effortless touch from beyond the arc — the kind of pure stroke that reflects countless gym hours. With Syracuse surviving his top-seven cut alongside programs like Louisville and Illinois, landing a microwave scorer of Cleveland's caliber would give McNamara an elite self-creator on the wing.

Paul Osaruyi (5-Star Power Forward | Bella Vista College Prep): Osaruyi's physical transformation jumps off the screen. He tacked on noticeable muscle between his sophomore year and this summer's run at Peach Jam, filling out a frame boasting a ridiculous 7-foot-2 wingspan. Osaruyi uses that length to erase everything near the glass, playing with an elite drive as a rim-protector and vertical weapon. He's tailor-made for Gerry McNamara's defensive vision — a physical rim presence who can be utilized in the paint while running the floor with Ahmed Nur out west.

Lewis Uvwo (5-Star Center | Prolific Prep): Calling Uvwo a rim presence doesn't do him justice, he is a legitimate rim eraser. The 6-foot-11 anchor turned heads with an eye-popping 10-block performance during summer action, transforming the lane into a total no-fly zone. On the other end, he's a punishing center with a sharp feel for the game. Teaming up with Syracuse priority target Nasir Anderson at Prolific Prep, the two have chemistry that would translate seamlessly to the Dome. Uvwo would provide the defensive anchor capable of locking down the paint for years to come.

DJ Hawkins (4-Star Wing | St. Thomas More): Hawkins is earning serious buzz across the Connecticut prep scene, playing with swagger and proving he's here to stay. At 6'8" with long arms and great agility, he embodies a pure scorer. Defenders shouldn't mistake that relaxed demeanor for lack of effort; take him lightly, and Hawkins will punish the mismatch and take the defender straight to work. While programs like Saint Louis, Sacred Heart, Youngstown State and West Virginia have entered the picture, Syracuse was remarkably early to the party with an offer over a year ago. Coming out of the same St. Thomas More program that sent Tyler Betsey to Syracuse, Hawkins remains a high-ceiling New England sleeper who could very well end up continuing that Connecticut-to-Syracuse pipeline.

CJ Rosser (5-Star Forward | Southeastern Prep): The consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the country reflects a pure, effortless game. At a lengthy 6'9", Rosser combines explosive vertical bounce with high-level athleticism, giving him a towering defensive presence. He plays the game at his own speed, dominating matchups without ever looking like he's breaking a sweat. Defensively, Rosser serves as an immovable focal point, while offensively he is the ultimate safety net as teammates constantly feed him for easy finishes at the rim. Syracuse extended an early offer, and while the national blue bloods have made this an uphill climb, Rosser remains the undisputed crown jewel of the class.

Getting Nur, Kamissoko and Anderson on campus within a three-week window proves Syracuse can punch with anyone in the country. With Donohue already locked in and a focused list of high-impact targets still in play, McNamara is setting a foundation for an athletic, physical and versatile roster capable of competing right away. McNamara brings that hard-nosed Scranton toughness straight into the head coaching chair, recruiting with the exact same fearless edge that made him a Syracuse icon. If this early September barrage is any indication of how the year-one head coach intends to run his program, Syracuse basketball is done watching the blue bloods from a far.

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