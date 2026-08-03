Syracuse lands commitment from 2027 forward Jack Donohue

Syracuse has received a commitment from 2027 forward Jack Donohue, he announced on social media.

Donohue is rated three stars by 247Sports and is the No. 271 overall player in his class. His offer sheet also included Penn State, Florida Atlantic, FIU and Albany.

He is the first commitment in the 2027 class for new Syracuse head coach Gerry McNamara.

“I am blessed to announce my commitment to Syracuse University,” Donohue write on his Instagram account. “I want to thank Coach McNamara and the entire Syracuse basketball staff for believing in me every step of the way.”

Donohue attends Boston (MA) Newman School, and is ranked the No. 4 recruit in Massachusetts. They finished the 2026 season 38-3.

Syracuse originally offered Donohue in June and also was on an unofficial visit to Central New York that same month.

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