How long will Fran Brown stay at Syracuse?

Stability is a difficult thing to find these days in college football. Over 3,000 players entered the transfer portal this past offseason. Coaches take new jobs left and right. NIL deals are thrown out like they never meant anything at all. It is truly wild times.

For most programs, the stability starts with the head coach. When one leaves a team, most of those players wind up entering the portal, with many choosing to follow the coach to their new destination. Retaining a promising coach is essential whenever possible. It's why the buyouts and contract lengths for these coaches are at an all-time high.

As Fran Brown gears up for his third season at Syracuse, it is fair to wonder how long the Orange can hold onto their head coach. As we wrap up our burning questions for Syracuse football for the summer, let's break down the outlook for Brown in CNY.

Will this be Fran Brown’s last season with Syracuse?

This feels like a ridiculous question to ask. Brown has a winning record at the school through two years, has energized the fan base in a big way and seems committed to building a winner. He is a northeast guy with incredible recruiting ties to the area.

There is nothing to suggest that Syracuse would want to move on from Brown either, even if the Orange was to have another rocky campaign. When he has had either Kyle McCord or Steve Angeli available, Brown’s record is 13-4. Only one of those losses came at the Dome. He has done a lot to endear himself to the fanbase and community.

That being said, Syracuse always felt like a stepping stone for Brown. He was linked to the openings at Penn State, famously snapping at questions about the opening , and Auburn this past year. Interest in him likely cooled a bit after a down season, but could a resurgence lead Brown to a higher-profile job?

How he prepares this team will go a long way toward underscoring his credentials. Brown made some notable mistakes in his roster building in 2025, failing to have a contingency plan at quarterback and relying much too heavily on freshmen to contribute on defense. He has worked hard to remedy that.

He bulked up the quarterback room, prioritizing prior starting experience, and added some veterans in the portal along the defensive front. He seems to be learning from his mistakes. The culture in Syracuse still feels strong as well, which only boosts Brown’s credibility.

Where could Brown go?

Looking at who might be interested in the 44-year-old coach, Florida State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Baylor and South Carolina all have coaches on the hot seat. You have to imagine Brown’s name would pop up on the shortlist for those schools. Every one of them would be considered a “better” job than the SU job right now, maybe except for Maryland.

Even if Rutgers were to move on from Greg Schiano, you have to wonder if Brown would make the jump. He spent two seasons working for the Scarlet Knights under Schiano as the defensive backs coach in 2020 and 2021. As a New Jersey native, the pull of coaching in his home state and competing in the Big Ten might be too much to resist.

Brown’s recruiting acumen and experience working in the SEC will make him an attractive candidate if he can find success at Syracuse, which has been a tough school to win at since the turn of the century. The pull of a job with better financial support or better conference prestige could be enough to persuade Brown to leave.

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