Syracuse seeking revenge when they visit Boston College in November

Editor's Note: During the summer, we're going to be doing a team-by-team preview of Syracuse football's 2026 opponents. Our last opponent preview was for NC State, and we continue our series today with Syracuse's matchup against NC State on Nov. 21.

Boston College under second year head coach Bill O’Brien endured a long and tumultuous season in 2025. The Eagles went 2-10 (1-7 ACC), winning their first and last games of the season.

Their lone ACC-win came on the road against Syracuse during rivalry week.

A look back at Boston College's 2025 season

Heading into the season there was a bit of optimism surrounding the QB room. The Alabama transfer, Dylan Lonergan, won the starting job at camp. Through the first few weeks of the season it seemed as though BC was just on the wrong side of games.

In Week 2 they lost by 2 in double-OT at MSU, Week 3 by 10 at Stanford, and by 4 in Week 4 against Cal.

Their season took a turn for the worse after that game against Cal. They lost by two touchdowns or more in their next six games and allowed 38 or more in five.

Their defensive struggles were the main defect for the Eagles 123rd of 136 teams nationally in points allowed and allowing 433 yards of total offense a game. Offensively, they were not much better ranking 85th in points scored. The Eagles also failed to record a 200-yard rushing game all season.

Previewing Boston College's 2026 season

Boston College underwent a structural reset under Bill O’Brien heading into 2026. The Eagles are welcoming 28 transfers along with 24 freshmen.

The transfer class finished ranked 60th in the nation. It is evident that 2026 will be less about a bowl search and more about changing the culture and identity of the program and not allowing a repeat of 2025.

With Lonergan off to Rutgers, Mason Mackenzie from Saginaw Valley State will be under center for BC. Mackenzie joined the program mid-year last year, opting to redshirt his junior year.

In the backfield will be Liberty transfer Evan Dickens. Mackenzie’s primary targets will seem to be returning wideouts Dawson Pough and Jaedn Skeete. Pough and Skeete both had 13 receptions last season and tallied 197 and 140 yards respectfully.

Defensively, their starting linebacker package will consist entirely of transfers: Bodie Kahoun (Notre Dame), Anthony Palano (Washington State), and Kris Jones (Georgia). Their secondary will be all returning players, most notably among them is KP Price. Price led the ACC in solo tackles at 65. Price also grabbed two interceptions.

Prediction

Things are not expected to improve much this season for the Eagles, with many of the early season projections placing them at very bottom of the ACC. If Syracuse has a healthy quarterback room by this point in the season, I expect a 27-10 Syracuse win.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.