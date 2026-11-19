With two minutes left to play and Cornell trailing by five, Syracuse needed someone to step up and make a play. Garwey Dual was the one who answered the call for the Orange, hitting a desperation three at the end of the shot clock to preserve Syracuse’s lead and seal the game.

Dual finished with 20 points, Luke Wilson scored 18, and Syracuse (3-2, 0-0 ACC) fended off a late rally from Cornell (2-3, 0-0 Ivy) to win 91-82 on Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Orange, who were coming off back-to-back losses against ranked opponents in Indiana and St. John’s.

Syracuse struggles on defense in the first half

From the opening tip, Syracuse blitzed Cornell with heavy ball pressure, starting the game on a 12-0 run. Gavin Doty and Garwey Dual combined to score 10 quick points on easy transition layups as they forced four turnovers. Keeping up the Orange momentum, Ryan Moesch made a layup immediately after coming in off the bench to extend Syracuse’s lead to 21-8.

After Cornell’s cold start, the Big Red settled in, hitting a flurry of 3s and scoring from beyond the arc on three straight possessions. With eight minutes left to play in the first half, Mikehi Williams hit his second triple of the game for Cornell to make it a one-point game as it trailed 23-22.

Mark Morano stopped the bleeding by answering with a three-pointer during a personal 5-0 run to push Syracuse’s lead back to 28-22, but the Big Red responded with two more makes from deep to keep it close before Quinn Gibson threw down a dunk for Cornell to tie the game at 30 apiece.

From there, the two teams traded punches in the final four minutes of the first half. Gavin Doty hit a three-pointer in front of the Cornell bench before Luke Wilson answered a Big Red layup with one of his own plus the foul as the Orange entered the break up 43-41.

Syracuse holds on in the second half

Syracuse opened the second half strong with an 11-2 run. Doty knocked down a three-pointer on the Orange’s first possession, and Sadiq White then threw down a powerful one-handed slam inside. To cap the run, Wilson scored another layup inside plus the foul and converted on the free throw to give Syracuse a 54-43 lead.

Cornell responded with a 5-0 run and another 3-pointer from Williams, but Dual knocked down a three-pointer from the right corner for Syracuse. Doty then dove to the floor to grab a loose ball, leading to an emphatic slam from Wilson to restore the Orange’s lead.

Keeping the pressure on Cornell, White scored back-to-back baskets inside for Syracuse before the Big Red hit two straight threes and a layup to cut the lead to single digits. After another score inside from Wilson, Cornell continued to hang around as Williams hit another three-pointer to cut Syracuse’s lead to 79-70.

Quinn Gibson then scored a layup for the Big Red before Anthony Nimani hit a pair of free throws to knock the Orange’s advantage down to just five. With Cornell threatening to steal the game and two minutes left, Dual bailed the Orange out with the three-pointer to put the game out of reach for the Big Red.

From there, Dual and Wilson each converted on a pair of free throws down the stretch to seal it. It wasn’t the prettiest game for Syracuse, who shot just 4-for-18 from deep at a 22% clip, but the Orange forced 17 turnovers on Cornell and scored 18 points off of those opportunities. The Big Red also outrebounded Syracuse 37-33 despite a big scoring night from Wilson.

The Orange will face Lafayette next on Saturday in another home game. Tip off will be at 2 p.m.

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