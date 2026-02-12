Syracuse pulls out a double overtime thriller over California, 107-100

In a back-and-forth game that featured 28 lead changes and 14 ties, Syracuse took the lead to start the second overtime session and never looked back, claiming a 107-100 victory over California at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (14-11, 5-7 ACC) gave up a tying basket to the Golden Bears (17-8, 5-7) late in regulation and one at the horn in the first overtime, but took care of business in the final five minutes.

SU shot 53.5 percent overall and 61.5 percent in the extra sessions, including making 4-of-6 attempts to close out the game. They were particularly effective inside the arc, shooting 32-of-46 (69.6 percent) on 2-point shots. Syracuse defended well in the final three minutes, permitting just a single basket as they held their late lead.

The Orange got on the board first with a J.J. Starling corner 3, but California quickly took control, posting 14 of the next 20 points to build a 14-9 lead before the game was six minutes old. They later scored seven straight points to start a 10-2 run for a 31-25 lead with under six minutes left in the opening half, their biggest of the night.

Syracuse had the better of the game around what should have been the midpoint

SU finished the half by outscoring California over the final 3:10 by an 8-2 margin with Nate Kingz scoring six points to knot the game at 35 at the break. The guests went right back in front, but SU eventually rang up eight unanswered points for a 52-47 lead and a Cal timeout with 12:41 left in the second half.

The break helped the visitors, as they scored ten of the game’s next 14 points to go in front by a single point. Neither team could truly take control with the Golden Bears twice pushing their lead out to three points with under six minutes left in regulation, but consecutive Orange layups put them in front, 75-74, with under 100 seconds to play.

Two foul shots put Cal back on top, but Naithan George rattled home a corner 3 to propel SU to a 78-76 lead with just under a minute remaining. The guests tied it back up and forced Starling into a travel after he picked up his dribble. A last-second shot by Dai Dai Ames would not fall, bringing on overtime.

Overtime continued the theme until it didn't

The extra session was more of the preceding forty minutes, as neither team held a lead of more than a single point until Bell stuck a corner 3 for an 85-83 lead with a little over two minutes on the clock. The Golden Bears made it a three-point game, but a Kingz three-point-play tied it at 87 with 1:09 left.

After a stop, Starling aggressively pushed the ball downcourt and finished at the rim for a Syracuse lead. The Orange got a stop on the defensive end, forcing a jump ball and gaining possession with 20.4 seconds to play.

SU inbounded and worked the ball to George, who was fouled with 18.7 seconds on the clock, making the first shot for a 90-87 lead. Ames responded with a long 2-pointer to cut it to a single point with 9.5 seconds left.

This time, Kingz was fouled on the inbounds pass and made just the second free throw for a 91-89 lead. Ames missed the tying attempt, but Milos Ilic caught the ball and quickly laid it in to send the game to double overtime.

Syracuse opened the second overtime with an 8-2 run to grab a 99-93 lead, then Donnie Freeman strengthened that lead to 102-95 by blocking a jump shot on one end and running out for a contested lay-up. The Orange closed the game out by making 5-of-6 foul shots in the final 30 seconds.

Kingz led all scorers with 27 points for SU while Starling supported him with 21. Freeman had 11 of his 16 points after regulation while William Kyle III posted his fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and a season-high 16 rebounds before tweaking an ankle late. George notched his first double-double of the season with 14 points and ten assists while Sadiq White Jr. had ten points.

California had a balanced attack with every starter reaching double digits led by Ames’ 23 points. John Camden connected on five 3’s as he added 21 points. Bell had 18 points while Ilic rang up a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double. Justin Pippen chipped in with 11 points before fouling out.

