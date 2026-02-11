Syracuse looks to get back in the win column when hosting California

Wednesday night, a familiar face returns to Syracuse with an unfamiliar foe when the Orange (13-11, 4-7 ACC) host California at the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time as conference mates. Former SU player Chris Bell transferred to the Golden Bears (17-7, 5-6) in the offseason, as the Bay Area native returned home after spending the first three years of his collegiate career in orange.

Bell is a similar player to what Syracuse fans will remember, spending much of his time on offense behind the 3-point line. The largest difference in his usage this season is about one more 2-point field goal attempt per game, which is helping nudge his overall shooting numbers up, including to a career-high 13.0 points per game.

Bell has connected on at least three 3-pointers seven times this season, peaking with seven in a shootout loss at Kansas State, and has scored 15 points or more eight times, including a season-best 28 points against Morgan State. He has shaken off a slump in the last two weeks, hitting 10-of-20 triples to get to 35.9 percent on the season.

Bell is just one of four strong shooters in the Golden Bears' starting lineup

California has three other strong perimeter shooters beyond Bell, including a pair shooting at least 41 percent from long range. John Camden paces the Golden Bears with 63 3-pointers, good for fifth in the ACC, at a 42.0 percent clip, which is second in the conference. Dai Dai Ames has drained 41 triples at a 41.0 percent rate.

Ames doubles as the top offensive threat for Cal, scoring 17.0 points per game, thanks to his excellent perimeter shooting extending to both the mid-range and the foul line. In addition to being the team’s top outside shooter, Camden also is effective around the rim in his occasional trips inside.

Point guard Justin Pippen, son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, is second on the team in scoring while leading the team in assists and steals. Pippen provides a fourth perimeter option for the Golden Bears and will likely be assigned to slow down Naithan George to gum up the Orange offense.

Injuries have hindered Cal and forced a change to their offense

Starting big man Lee Dort has missed the last four games for California with a left leg injury. Milos Ilic has taken on an expanded role in Dort’s absence, but maintained his focus on eating space in the middle of the paint and pounding the glass. Ilic does have one double-digit rebounding game, but is not a rim deterrent with just three blocked shots on the season.

The absence of Dort and Rytis Petraitis, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season, has tightened the bench for the Golden Bears. The rest of the Cal roster has responded to these issues, as they added a win at Miami two Saturdays ago to a home win over North Carolina back in mid-January.

Those injuries have forced California to rely on their 3-point shooting even more. Prior to Clemson taking away the perimeter shot on Saturday, the Golden Bears had made 56 3-pointers at a 44.8 percent clip in their previous five games, four of which were wins, with each victory featuring them piling up at least 78 points.

Taking the 3-point shot away from the Cal offense will be a top priority for SU on the defensive end. This should be an easy focus for the defense, allowing either William Kyle III or Akir Souare to match up with the lone big on the floor.

Similarly, Syracuse should look to punish the Golden Bears inside on offense. In ACC play, California is allowing opponents to shoot 56.9 percent on 2-point field goals and six foes have topped the 60 percent plateau. Attacking the rim should be a focus for the Orange.

This game is a basic challenge for SU: Can they protect the 3-point line and play a disciplined offensive game where they can punish a foe inside? It’s a basic test they need to pass to win this game.

Syracuse 78, California 72.

