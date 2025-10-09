Syracuse's J.J. Starling is the CNY native and rock to this year's Orange team
Growing up in the Syracuse suburb of Baldwinsville, Starling excelled at Baker High School beginning in eighth grade, before playing scholastically, then collegiately for two seasons in the state of Indiana at La Lumiere School followed by near-by Notre Dame for his frosh ACC campaign.
Now as a senior on an Orange squad that has been totally rebuilt through recruiting and the portal, Starling has a defined role on an offense with talented newcomers, wants to make good on his annual promise to play better defense, and is ready to lead this group to the level that spotlights the legacy of 'Cuse hoops - postseason play.
"Proving ourselves, and everybody else, wrong."
That was a mantra heard from both Starling and teammate Donnie Freeman this week, when the duo appeared at the ACC Tipoff media event in Charlotte, and the first indication of how Syracuse is projected will come next week (Oct. 14) when the league's Preseason Order of Finish (and All-ACC teams) will be announced.
Will there be respect, or more of a need to prove to the conference that SU hoops is a contender?
At media day, it was the inquiring folks on hand understanding the amount of new talent on the team's roster in the questions posed to SU's lone returning starters, and it was revealing from Coach Red that both players had a say with the coaching staff as to which newcomers they would welcome aboard to help win...this season.
"We hear the outside noise. Obviously, we're not trying to let it affect us too much," Starling said candidly. "We hear it, and we're looking forward to proving everybody wrong."
Starling sees an upgrade in talent, and a range of options with on-court player rotations.
Finishing his junior season with a burst last March, Starling scored 27 points, 19 in the second half, in the ACC Tournament victory over Florida State, then had a team-high 16 points in the season-ending loss to SMU a day later.
This season, Starling moves from teaming with Jaquan Carlos (eligibility expired after transferring from Hofstra) in the backcourt, to newcomers Nait George, Kiyan Anthony, Luke Fennell, and Nate Kingz, each of whom brings a particular specialty (playmaking, long range shooting) to their game.
"Touching on our athleticism, our backcourt is 6'4", 6'5" guys and we're all fast and can handle the ball and jump," Starling described outlining the versatility.
As for himself, after leading the team in scoring (17.8 ppg) last season and getting to the foul line often (tops in free throws), his vow is comforting.
"I am going to be better than last year, that's all I can say."