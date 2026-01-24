Syracuse losing streak continues as they trail the final 25 minutes in 85-76 loss to Miami

Syracuse fell behind less than 90 seconds into the game and was never able to do better than briefly tie the game late in the first half before falling to Miami at the JMA Wireless Dome, 85-76. The Orange (12-8, 3-4 ACC) trailed by five at halftime and never truly threatened the Hurricanes (16-4, 5-2), as they never made it a one-possession game in the final 15 minutes.

The ’Canes had their way on offense the majority of the game, shooting 61.6 percent from the field, including 64.3 percent in the second half, and 7-of-13 from 3-point range. While SU was able to force 16 turnovers in the game and finish with a 13-point advantage in points off turnovers, Miami offset that by dominating the boards, 37-21, and holding a 13-4 edge in second chance points.

Syracuse shot just under 50 percent for the game, but even their late second half stretch of six straight made shots only shaved five points off their deficit because they could not slow down the Hurricanes’ offense.

The Hurricanes took control on the game early

Miami opened the game by punching the Orange in the face with a 9-0 burst, forcing Adrian Autry to call a time out with less than three-and-a-half minutes off the clock. The break worked, as SU responded, needing just over a minute to hang an 8-2 run capped by consecutive Naithan George 3-pointers.

The Hurricanes responded with a 9-2 run to take their first double-figure lead of the day at 20-10 before the under-12 media timeout. Once again, Syracuse answered, capping six straight points when William Kyle III took an unusual role, floating a pass for a Sadiq White Jr. alley-oop that reduced the gap to 20-16.

The guests nudged the margin out to seven points, but the Orange answered once more, led by Kiyan Anthony, who had seven points in a 9-2 run, including a dunk over a Miami defender that knotted the game at 27 a side with a little over four minutes until the break. The ‘Canes responded with the next seven points, eventually stretching their lead to nine before settling for a 41-36 lead at halftime.

The Syracuse defense was too easy to beat throughout the second half

The early minutes of the second half featured the squads trading scores. SU posted the first back-to-back scores after halftime to draw within two, but Miami immediately matched them to reinstate a six-point lead at 54-48, then strengthened their lead to seven on their next possession.

Syracuse pulled within four, but the Hurricanes closed a 10-1 run with seven straight points to build their biggest lead at 69-56 just after the midpoint of the half. The Orange could not put together another run, mostly just trading volleys with Miami. While they trimmed the margin to eight four times and got it down to seven with a little under two minutes on the clock, they could get no closer.

Donnie Freeman led SU with 14 points, scoring ten in the second half. George and Anthony each chipped in with 13 points, the former also notching three steals. Nate Kingz tacked on 11 points and Kyle ten.

Malik Reneau had a big game for the visitors, ringing up a game-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and five assists. Tre Donaldson and Shelton Henderson each dropped in 16 points while Tru Washington had 14.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE.

For more discussion on Syracuse athletics, visit our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum.