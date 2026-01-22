Miami Had Trick Play Set Up on Return That Led to Indiana’s Punt Block Touchdown

The two plays that most people will remember as being most pivotal to Indiana's 27–21 victory over Miami in the national championship game are Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza scampering in for a touchdown on a fourth down draw and Jamari Sharpe picking off Carson Beck in the final minute of regulation to seal a 16–0 season. The Hoosiers blocking a Hurricanes punt and snagging a special teams touchdown may be an honorable mention. But perhaps the most impactful—and under-appreciated—play of the night may not have been noticed in real time.

Thankfully, former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz and betting expert Chris Fallica have brought an intriguing bit of all-22 video into the public square on their latest Bear Bets podcast. It appears to show Miami setting up a trick play on a third quarter punt return. In the film, Malachi Toney, a dynamic threat, stands positioned at his own 15-yard line and drifts back to receive a mighty boot from Indiana punter Mitch McCarthy. Toney’s momentum drives him back inside his own 5-yard line as a Miami player sneaks around to the other sideline, potentially awaiting a throwback lateral from Toney.

While recording @BearBetsPod today our Miami expert @chrisfallica mentioned he believed the punt Toney fielded near the 5 yard line was a trick play that never materialized. Bear is correct. Look at this thing. Miami would have scored if the punt wasn’t so good. pic.twitter.com/N7yup1pcdr — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 20, 2026

Of course, the punt was so effective that it removed the possibility of this play working. Toney was quickly taken down at his own 7-yard line. The Hurricanes quickly went three-and-out, setting up the Hoosiers’ shocking punt block touchdown to give themselves a 10-point lead.

Now, there’s a whole offseason to debate whether or not such a trick play could have worked. In the interest of fairness it's worth conceding that Toney making a 40-yard heave across the field near his own goal line would have been a risky play with a high degree of difficulty. Still, it sure looks there was an opportunity there.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.