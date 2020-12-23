Syracuse vs North Carolina (Jan 2nd) Has Been Postponed

This is the third game postponed as a result of contact tracing within the Syracuse program.

Syracuse's game against North Carolina, originally scheduled for January 2nd, has been postponed according to Syracuse Athletics. The announcement comes two day after Syracuse's home ACC opener against Notre Dame, as well as one day after the December 30th game at Wake Forest, was also postponed. Syracuse men's basketball has paused all team activities.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

This stems from Buffalo, Syracuse's opponent this past Saturday, having a Tier 1 (players, coaches, support staff, managers) positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. Head coach Jim Boeheim said during a radio interview Tuesday morning that it was unlikely Syracuse would be able to play the games at Wake Forest or against North Carolina due to New York State health guidelines which requires 14 day quarantine after close contact with an individual who tests positive.

"We are using an abundance of caution in this situation, as we have throughout the pandemic, "said Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack on Monday. "The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff associated with the men's basketball program is of the utmost importance to us."

This is the third game postponed as a result of contact tracing stemming from the close contact with Buffalo. New York State's quarantine rule for such contact is 14 days, which is longer than Center for Disease Control (CDC) guideline of seven days.

Syracuse's next game is now January 6th against 21st ranked Florida State. There is a possibility starting center Bourama Sidibe returns from injury for that game. Whether or not more games are postponed in order to allow Syracuse adequate practice time remains to be seen.

The Orange is currently 6-1 (1-0) on the season.