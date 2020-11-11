Syracuse Picked to Finish Sixth in Preseason ACC Poll

The ACC released the results of media voting for preseason ACC awards and predicted order of finish. Syracuse landed sixth in the conference, while Virginia was picked to win the ACC.

Predicted Order of Finish

1. Virginia (97)

2. Duke (34)

3. Florida State (15)

4. North Carolina (7)

5. Louisville (2)

6. Syracuse

7. Miami

8. NC State

9. Georgia Tech

10. Clemson

11. Virginia Tech

12. Notre Dame

13. Pittsburgh

14. Boston College

15. Wake Forest

Preseason All-ACC First Team

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina

Sam Hauser, Virginia

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Jalen Johnson, Duke

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Chris Lykes, Miami

Preseason All-ACC Second Team

David Johnson, Louisville

Jose Alverado, Georgia Tech

MJ Walker, Florida State

Kihei Clark, Virginia

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Garrison Brooks (winner)

Sam Hauser, Virginia

MJ Walker, Florida State

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Matthew Hurt, Duke

Chris Lykes, Miami

Kihei Clark, Virginia

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year

Scottie Barnes, Florida State (winner)

Jalen Johnson, Duke

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina

DJ Steward, Duke

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Jeremy Roach, Duke

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Mark Williams, Duke

Cam Hayes, NC State

Syracuse basketball's ACC schedule was recently released. The Orange appear to be set to open the 2020-21 season against Bryant in the Dome on November 27th. The only other non-conference game that is known to date is the ACC/Big-10 matchup at Rutgers on December 10th.

Gone is Elijah Hughes, but incoming transfer Alan Griffin bolsters their offensive firepower. Syracuse returns key contributors Joe Girard, Buddy Boeheim, Marek Dolejaz, Quincy Guerrier and Bourama Sidibe. In addition to Griffin, newcomers Kadary Richmond, Frank Anselem and Woody Newton bolster depth.