Syracuse Picked to Finish Sixth in Preseason ACC Poll
Michael McAllister
The ACC released the results of media voting for preseason ACC awards and predicted order of finish. Syracuse landed sixth in the conference, while Virginia was picked to win the ACC.
Predicted Order of Finish
1. Virginia (97)
2. Duke (34)
3. Florida State (15)
4. North Carolina (7)
5. Louisville (2)
6. Syracuse
7. Miami
8. NC State
9. Georgia Tech
10. Clemson
11. Virginia Tech
12. Notre Dame
13. Pittsburgh
14. Boston College
15. Wake Forest
Preseason All-ACC First Team
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina
Sam Hauser, Virginia
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Jalen Johnson, Duke
Aamir Simms, Clemson
Chris Lykes, Miami
Preseason All-ACC Second Team
David Johnson, Louisville
Jose Alverado, Georgia Tech
MJ Walker, Florida State
Kihei Clark, Virginia
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke
Preseason ACC Player of the Year
Garrison Brooks (winner)
Sam Hauser, Virginia
MJ Walker, Florida State
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke
Aamir Simms, Clemson
Matthew Hurt, Duke
Chris Lykes, Miami
Kihei Clark, Virginia
Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year
Scottie Barnes, Florida State (winner)
Jalen Johnson, Duke
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina
DJ Steward, Duke
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Jeremy Roach, Duke
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Mark Williams, Duke
Cam Hayes, NC State
Syracuse basketball's ACC schedule was recently released. The Orange appear to be set to open the 2020-21 season against Bryant in the Dome on November 27th. The only other non-conference game that is known to date is the ACC/Big-10 matchup at Rutgers on December 10th.
Gone is Elijah Hughes, but incoming transfer Alan Griffin bolsters their offensive firepower. Syracuse returns key contributors Joe Girard, Buddy Boeheim, Marek Dolejaz, Quincy Guerrier and Bourama Sidibe. In addition to Griffin, newcomers Kadary Richmond, Frank Anselem and Woody Newton bolster depth.