Syracuse Tops Miami in ACC Opener

The Orange is victorious their first conference matchup of the season with an impressive road win.
Kamilla Cardoso was dominant in the first half and Tiana Mangakahia took over the second as 18th ranked Syracuse knocked off previously unbeaten Miami 69-58 in Coral Gables (FL). It was the ACC opener for both squads, and Syracuse improved to 4-0 (1-0) with the win while the Hurricanes dropped to 3-1 (0-1). 

Cardoso's length was too much for Miami to handle in the first half. She racked up 12 of her 14 points in the first two quarters and grabbed seven of her eight rebounds. She was the best player on the floor altering shots defensively, controlling the glass, and scoring in the low post offensively. 

In the second half, Cardoso dealt with foul trouble and had to sit for an extended period. That is when Tiana took over. Mangakahia was the best player on the floor in the second half, scoring all 14 of her points after intermission. She dished out seven assists. She limped off the court late in the fourth quarter and was in obvious pain. 

Syracuse used a 7-0 spurt in the first half to gain some breathing room, and never looked back. After pushing the lead to double digits, Miami never got closer than five. When they did cut into the lead, the Orange responded with runs of their own. 

