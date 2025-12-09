The must-watch ACC player who Syracuse basketball fans will not see play in the Dome this season

Is the ACC going to rename it the Cameron Boozer award?

For the second straight week, Boozer, the son of Duke great Carlos Boozer, was named Monday as both the ACC player and rookie of the week following two stellar performances in Top 15 victories over Florida and Michigan State that were stat sheet fillers.

The nation's top freshman, Boozer scored 29 points, had six boards, two assists, and a steal in the Blue Devils 67-66 victory over Florida, marking his fifth game this season with 25 points or more. He then recorded his fifth double-double with 18 points, a season-high 15 rebounds, a team-best five assists, two steals and a blocked shot in a clutch 66-60 road win at Michigan State

Boozer is the back-to-back recipient of both the ACC player of the week and rookie of the week honors, and in fact he's been named the top weekly player three times already this season, and the top rookie for the last four straight weeks (tied with Louisville's Mikel Brown one week).

Actually, there have only been three other ACC players besides Boozer and Brown even cited for weekly honors the first five weeks of the season. Caleb Brown (North Carolina) and Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech) have both been named player and rookie of the week a la Boozer, and the only non-freshmen, honored has been SMU senior guard B.J. Edwards as player of the week.

The top ACC newcomers who will play in the Dome this season

Confusingly, the ACC scheduled all four conference schools located in North Carolina to play in the Dome last season, and for the Orange to return the home games against al four N.C. schools this season, along with a much-criticized second-game (home and home series) with North Carolina.

So no Duke home game deprives 'Cuse fans from watching Boozer. SU road games only also means Syracuse fans will not see Virginia's Thijs De Ridder, Stanford's Ebuka Okorie, two first-year players leading their team's in scoring.

But there will still be some good first-year players facing the Orange in the Dome this season.

When UNC does come to town February 21 (for what should be an Orange-out), Brown will be the top freshman Tar Heel to watch, currently averaging a double-double of 19.3 ppg/10.6 rpg.

Virginia Tech's standout freshman big man Avdalas is a tremendous passer, and he actually leads the Hokies in assists (5.1 apg). Tech plays in the Dome January 21.

The second-leading scorer for Notre Dame so far this season behind Marcus Burton has been freshman forward Jalen Haralson, the highest rated recruit to commit to ND in 25 years. You can see Haralson and the Irish in the Dome on January 31.

