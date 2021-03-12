Virginia, Georgia Tech Cancelled Due to Positive Covid Test, Impact on Syracuse Unknown

Virginia’s ACC Tournament semifinal matchup with Georgia Tech has been cancelled, the ACC announced Friday morning. The cancellation is due to a positive covid test with the Virginia men’s basketball program, along with subsequent contact tracing and quarantining. Georgia Tech will advance to the ACC Tournament championship game, and the matchup between Florida State and North Carolina in the other semifinal will tip at 8:30 p.m.

Virginia played Syracuse Thursday afternoon, with the Cavs knocking off the Orange 72-69 on a buzzer beating three pointer. The positive test came after that game, and how it impacts Syracuse is still unknown. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports has reported that the positive test did come from a player who played in the quarterfinals against Syracuse. That is not ideal news, but it is still not yet known if contact tracing will force the Syracuse program, or any players, to go into quarantine or pause.

During the ACC Tournament, every player has a chip in their jersey to help with contact tracing and length of exposure with each player. Syracuse did not have a positive test prior to the Virginia game. They are still waiting on results of the postgame tests.

Syracuse has dealt with covid related issues all season. Syracuse went on pause for two weeks prior to the start of the regular season and in the middle of the season. Two games against Louisville were also cancelled due to a positive test within the Cardinals program prior to those games.

Selection Sunday is just a few days away, and Syracuse is one of the teams on the bubble. You can check out its resume compared to other bubble teams HERE as well as which games to watch on Friday HERE.