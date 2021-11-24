Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Five Things to Know About VCU

    Syracuse basketball faces one of the best defensive team in the country.
    Syracuse's first opponent in the Battle 4 Atlantis is the VCU Rams. Here is what you need to know about VCU heading into the matchup. 

    SEASON TO DATE

    VCU is 2-2 on the season with wins over Saint Peter's (57-54) and Vanderbilt (48-37) and losses to Wagner (58-44) and Chattanooga (56-54). Both losses came at home. The combined records of the the teams that have beaten VCU is 7-0. 

    SIZE & REBOUNDING

    VCU has some size along the perimeter. Starting guards Marcus Tsohonis and KeShawn Curry are 6-3 and 6-4. Nick Kern and Jayden Nunn, the primary reserve guards, are 6-6 and 6-4. On the front court, there are wings with length but are lacking a ton in the middle. The starting front court features 6-6, 205 pound Vince Williams, 6-9 215 pound Hason Ward and 6-8, 240 pound Levi Stockard. Despite his stocky stature, Stockard only averages three rebounds per game. Ward leads the team at 6.5 rebounds per game. 

    Front court players off the bench include 6-8, 220 pound Mikeal Brown-Jones and 6-9 215 pound Jalen DeLoach. There is not a lot of interior strength. That has been part of the reason why VCU is 318th in the nation in rebounding margin. Syracuse is 194th for a comparison. 

    VINCE WILLIAMS

    Williams is VCU's best player and best outside shooter at 43.5% from three point range. He leads the team in scoring (12.2 points per game), is second in rebounding (4.8 per game) and is second in assists (2.0 per game). Williams is a three level scorer, has a pure shooting stroke and is good in transition. 

    POOR OFFENSE

    To say VCU is one of the worst offensive teams in the country is putting it mildly. VCU is 349th in scoring offense at just 50.8 points per game. That is second to last in the nation. The Rams turn it over 17.5 times per game, good for 326th nationally. VCU is also a poor shooting team at 40.4% overall (278th in the country) and 26.3% from beyond the arc (323rd nationally). 

    ELITE DEFENSE

    As bad as VCU is offensively, it is that good defensively. The Rams hold teams to 51.2 points per game, fourth best in college basketball. Teams are shooting just 32.7% from the floor overall and 21.0% from three point range. VCU is 16th nationally with 6.5 blocks per game and forces 17.3 turnovers per game (57th in the country). 

