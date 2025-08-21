Syracuse's quarterback room has undergone major change
The Syracuse quarterback room went through a significant evolution after the 2024 regular season ended.
Over a week before the record-setting Kyle McCord led SU into their Holiday Bowl appearance, LSU’s Rickie Collins, a four-star prospect out of high school, committed to the program. About a month later, former backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson departed from the Syracuse.
Collins was named the starting quarterback prior to the spring game, but could not play in that contest due to an injury. After the spring game, reserves Michael Johnson Jr. and A.J. Miller both entered the portal, leaving Collins, Jakhari Williams, Luke Carney, and Rich Belin on the roster.
Better late than never for Steve Angeli to transfer to the Orange
Steve Angeli entered the transfer portal the following day after not winning the quarterback competition at Notre Dame. Another four-star recruit coming out of college, Angeli committed to Syracuse less than a week later.
Collins and Angeli competed in summer camp for the starting job with Angeli named the winner on Monday, August 18, less than two weeks from the opening game. Where does that merry-go-round leave the Orange for the start of the 2025 season?
A redshirt junior, Angeli has the most practical experience among the signalcallers, having played in 21 games over three seasons with the Fighting Irish. Even with all those appearances, Angeli saw only limited action, completing 72.5 percent of his 80 passing attempts for 772 yards with ten touchdowns against a single interception. His most extensive play has come in the 2023 Sun Bowl against Oregon State (15-for-19, 232 yards, three touchdowns) and Angeli also led a touchdown drive in the national semifinal last year against Penn State.
Rickie Collins will has an important role at SU, both now and in the future
Collins spent a pair of seasons with LSU, completing all seven of his pass attempts for 38 yards in sporadic action. While not winning the starting job is a disappointment, SU head coach Fran Brown went out of his way to note he still has high expectations for the redshirt sophomore. Collins is more of a dual threat quarterback than Angeli, who is more of a traditional pocket passer.
Angeli has sizable shoes to fill after McCord’s record-breaking 2024 season. However, it would best help the Orange for Angeli to focus on replicating McCord’s strengths rather than his production. If Angeli can be proficient with his accuracy while understanding the offense and knowing where the openings will be, he can help Syracuse have another efficient, productive attack.
