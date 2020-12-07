Aaron Hackett Enters Transfer Portal (Report)

The first offseason domino for Syracuse football may have fallen as starting tight end Aaron Hackett has entered the transfer portal according to a report from 247Sports. Hackett started all 11 games this past season, but managed only 10 receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Hackett was a senior during the 2020 campaign, but has one more year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA giving players one more year as a result of the pandemic.

The news does not necessarily mean Hackett cannot return to Syracuse as entering the transfer portal is non-binding. However, usually when a player enters the portal they leave the program.

RELATED: SYRACUSE FOOTBALL 2020 SEASON MVPs

During 2020, Hackett had multiple receptions in only two games and was catchless in three. Under new offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, the tight position was targeted far fewer times than in years' past. As a junior, Hackett had 23 catches and six touchdowns. He leaves Syracuse tied for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in school history with nine. He is tied with Nick Provo.

The Orange had a down year in 2020 with a 1-10 record. They had two new coordinators, but spring football was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 season was also marred but an abnormal abundance of injuries. Syracuse was down 27 scholarship players entering their regular season finale against Notre Dame. The Orange were missing their starting quarterback, backup quarterback, top four running backs, three starting safeties and other key reserves.

That led to many freshmen seeing action and gaining invaluable experience. Now Syracuse has to make that experience mean something with an offseason to bolster the roster.