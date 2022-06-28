Skip to main content

ACC Announces New Football Scheduling Model Starting in 2023

Check out Syracuse football's future opponents.

The ACC has announced a new football scheduling model starting with the 2023 season. Under the model, each team has three static opponents each season and will face all the other conference teams twice every four years (once at home and once on the road). This is a 3-5-5 model which will eliminate the separate divisions. The top two teams (based on conference winning percentage) will face each other in the ACC Championship Game each year. 

Syracuse's static opponents that it will face every year are Boston College, Florida State and Pittsburgh. The Orange's future opponents over the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons are as follows: 

2023

Home – Boston College, Clemson, Pitt, Wake Forest

Away – Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

2024

Home – Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami

Away – Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Pitt

2025

Home – Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech

Away – Clemson, Florida State, Virginia, Wake Forest

2026

Home – Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia

Away – Boston College, Duke, Miami, Pitt

"The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period," ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time."

The rest of the three primary opponents for each school are as follows: 

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse
Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State
Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest
Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse
Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest
Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia
Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville
North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia
NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina
Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest
Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech 

