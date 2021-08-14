ACC, Big-10, Pac-12 Discussing Alliance (Report)

Another wrinkle in conference realignment was reported on Friday. According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the ACC, Big-10 and Pac-12 are "engaging in high-level about an alliance."

More from Auerbach's report:

"Talks have centered around not just a scheduling alliance in football but in broader cooperation, according to sources in the three conferences. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips have been having conversations for several weeks.

“'I’ve been in frequent and regular contact with all of the other A5 commissioners the last few weeks about the complex issues that are facing the industry,' Kliavkoff said, adding that there’s “nothing to report on this specific matter at this time.'"

David Hale of ESPN was also able to confirm the news.

"Can confirm conversation have occurred," Hale tweeted. "Told by an ACC source that few details have been discussed beyond big picture ideas. Wouldn’t likely have much financial impact but would provide some political clout against a strong SEC."

The SEC has recently bolstered its position as the top conference in collegiate athletics. With the recent move by Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big-12 and apply to join the SEC, the conference added two prominent programs that will only enhance its value when negotiating television contracts.

An alliance between the other three conferences would not only help create stability in the face of another round of realignment. In addition, it would give the combination of those three schools 41 votes compared to 16 in the SEC. Political power could be on the side of the alliance in that scenario if the alliance can stay united. It is much easier to keep 16 schools on the same page than it is 41. The logistics of that would be interesting to monitor.

What is also interesting is the absence of the Big-12 in those discussions. With the loss of Oklahoma and Texas, the conference is left reeling. An alliance between the other three power five conferences would seem to all but seal its fate.