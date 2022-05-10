ACC Considering Elimination of Divisions, Revamping Football Scheduling (Report)

The ACC is discussing revamping its football scheduling at conference meetings this week, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. The change could include the elimination of the current Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Per Thamel, one model being discussed would be each team having three permanent opponents with five opponents rotating from the rest of the conference every other year. Another model would be two permanent opponents and six rotating opponents.

More from Thamel on Twitter:

"Sources: Under discussion this week at ACC meetings will be the future of scheduling, including the potential to eliminate divisions as early as 2023. This was discussed last week on calls to set up the meetings.

"One model being discussed is each football program having three permanent opponents – but not necessarily pods of 3 -- and the other five programs rotating on and off the schedule every other year.

"There’s also a potential model with 2 permanent opponents and 6 teams rotating on and off, in the same manner. These models would allow every ACC team to host every other ACC team every four years. This would bring more variety to the schedule."

This would be a positive change for many teams within the ACC, including Syracuse. Not having to face Clemson, Florida State, Louisville and NC State every single season could provide the Orange with a more equitable conference slate. One that gives them more of a chance at success in the near future.

