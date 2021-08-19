August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

ACC Announces COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy & Testing Protocols for Football Season

The protocols will also apply to field hockey, soccer and volleyball.
Author:
Publish date:

The ACC announced its COVID-19 game rescheduling policy and testing protocols for the upcoming football, field hockey, soccer and volleyball seasons. They are as follows per an ACC press release: 

2021-22 Game Rescheduling Policy 

  1. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to the team unable to play and a win assigned to its scheduled opponent, with both the loss and win, respectively, applied to the conference standings.
  2. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to any factor(s) directly associated with a Game Discontinuation Consideration as listed in the current ACC Medical Advisory Group (MAG) Report, the Conference’s sport rescheduling policy shall apply.
  3. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to both teams being unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, both teams shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to both teams and applied to the conference standings.

Testing Protocols

"While fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to participate in a surveillance testing regime under the latest revisions, testing must still be administered to unvaccinated student-athletes, coaches and sport support staff who have significant interaction with student-athletes, individuals designated in a team’s travel party and anyone else who is in regular close contact with student-athletes, as determined by the institution.

Unvaccinated individuals on a team with a vaccination rate less than 85 percent, must be tested a minimum of three times per week with a molecular (PCR) test. Unvaccinated individuals on a team with a vaccination rate at or greater than 85 percent, must be tested once per week. Additional testing of unvaccinated individuals is at the discretion of the institution.

Teams that have a vaccination rate of 85 percent or higher among their student-athletes, and have no active cases, may relax mitigation strategies around team activities (e.g., spacing/masking in meetings, at meals, while traveling). In all sports, the masking of any individual, vaccinated or unvaccinated, (student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, non-coaching personnel, officials) permitted in the team bench area or within the playing enclosure will be at the discretion of the home institution."

ACC Football
Football

ACC Announces COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy & Testing Protocols for Football Season

Schuster
Recruiting

Syracuse Football Recruiting: Who Is Next?

Lyn
Football

Former Syracuse Football Player Has Prominent Voice Over Role in Madden 22

Salmeron
Basketball

Laura Salmeron is Latest Women's Basketball Player to Leave Syracuse

Kpogba
Football

Former Syracuse LB Finds Home at Junior College

Foster
Recruiting

Expert Analysis: What Syracuse is Getting in Dom Foster

Foster
Recruiting

Dom Foster Commits to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

Foster
Recruiting

Dom Foster Announcement Primer