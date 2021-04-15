Andre Cisco NFL Draft Tape

The ACC Digital Network released a video titled "Andre Cisco NFL Tape" that shows why the Syracuse safety is such a highly regarded NFL prospect (you can watch the video above). Cisco is a former freshman All-American, ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and is set an Orange record for most interceptions in a season during his freshman campaign with seven.

With Andre, I think he's going to have a really productive NFL career," former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora Jr. said. "He does everything well. Tackling concerns me but you can figure that out. He's not a bad tackler because he lacks courage. It's just his angles aren't always good. So the more he plays, the more he comes to understand the NFL game that's more of a passing league, the fact that he's a fearless run defender, a heat seeking missile. A guy that can make people hesitate when they try to catch the ball over the middle. Those are all great traits to have. So I think he's going to have a really solid career. He might start out as a special teams player, where he can have a tremendous impact. But he's a guy who I think will start in the league as a safety for sure."

Cisco is projected to go somewhere in the second or third round by most experts, though he has an outside shot to go in the first.

"I was able to do a couple games at Syracuse over the last couple years as an analyst at ESPN, and the guy who always jumped off the tape to me as Andre Cisco," Mora Jr. said. "I loved the way he played football. He plays football the way you're supposed to play football, and that's coming downhill and trying to annihilate people. He's quick to trigger. I think that he is incredibly productive. You look at his interception totals for his career, that's really good. And that's taken into account that he was injured a lot of this year. Had he had a healthy 2020 season, who knows what those numbers would have been.

"Frenzied in his run support. I think he has the athletic ability to play some man defense on a slot receiver or a tight end. But he lacks some instincts and feel for routes. He has the measurables. If you're a wide receiver and you're coming across the middle, you better have your head on a swivel because Andre Cisco's going to try to get you.

"If there's a weakness to his game, it's that he can be a little bit too aggressive in the run game. Sometimes his angles aren't good and that leads to missed tackles. I think he's a probably a second, early third round guy."