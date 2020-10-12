Andre Cisco Officially Out for the Season

Syracuse head coach confirmed that All-American safety Andre Cisco is out for the season during his weekly press conference on Monday. The news is consistent with what we were hearing nearly two weeks ago. Babers confirmation makes it official.

Cisco collided with wide receiver Ed Hendrix during pregame warmups prior to the Orange’s 37-20 win over Georgia Tech. Cisco limped you the locker room and did not come back out until the team ran out of the tunnel for kickoff. Cisco was dressed in sweats and did not play. The injury is reportedly a torn ACL.

His status from that point was not previously confirmed, though we had heard he was likely done for the year.

The news comes just a day after Tommy DeVito was out for the season according to two sources, though Babers declined to comment further on his status Monday. DeVito left Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech after being sacked in the fourth quarter. He was seen exiting the medical tent in a boot and on crutches.

Freshman running back Sean Tucker also left the Duke game with an injury. Babers provided a small update to his status on Monday.

“Still waiting to see what's goin on,” Babers said “He should be in better shape than Tommy, but I'm not a doctor.”

Syracuse is currently 1-3 (1-3) on the season after falling to Duke 38-24 on Saturday. They face Liberty this week in their third straight home game. Liberty is actually favored in the game and is 4-0 on the season. The game kicks off at noon eastern.