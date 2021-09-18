Andre Szmyt Sets Syracuse Field Goal Record

Andre Szmyt made his second field goal of the day in the third quarter of Syracuse's win against Albany on Saturday. That pushed him past Cole Murphy for the most career field goals made in Syracuse history with 60. Szmyt also holds the single season record with 30 made field goals in 2018. Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker as a result of his 2018 performance.

In addition, Szmyt is in the top 5 in Syracuse history in consecutive extra points made.

Szmyt came to Syracuse as a walk-on, but won the starting placekicker job after Cole Murphy graduated. He quickly became a consistent weapon on special teams with his stellar rookie campaign in 2018. While Szmyt did not make as many in the years following, he still made a high percentage of his field goal attempts.

The record came in a blowout win for the Orange. Syracuse is now 2-1 on the season following a 29-9 road win at Ohio and a 17-7 loss at home to Rutgers prior to beating Albany on Saturday. Next up for Syracuse is Liberty on Friday night in what will be its last non-conference matchup of the season and a critical one for the rest of the season.

Liberty blew out Campbell 48-7 in week one, and squeaked by Troy 21-13 in week two. The Flames finished the 2020 season ranked and is considered one of the better non power five teams in the country led by star quarterback Malik Willis.