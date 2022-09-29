Anwar Sparrow: When You Stay Ready You Don’t Have To Get Ready

Many players prepare months on end for the opportunity to play on the football field. This preparation and hard work finally paid off for one player in particular: Anwar Sparrow.

After appearing in three games last year primarily on special teams, Sparrow, the redshirt freshman from Virginia, got his first collegiate start and said he has been preparing for this moment all summer and fall.

“You never know when it’s your time," Sparrow said. "So I feel like if you stay ready you don’t have to get ready."

Sparrow said it felt good to have that much playing time last week because it was not something that he was accustomed to. It was new for him to start in a game, but that did not mean he was not ready for the task. Sparrow would rack up five tackles and two pass breakups in the Orange's 22-20 win over Virginia Friday night.

To stay ready, Sparrow said he pays attention to each play when he is out of the game, and asks questions to the people standing in front of him. He will ask them about what he sees on the field and how they look at each of the plays.

As someone who is hard on himself, Sparrow said that he was happy with his performance. He did, however, acknowledge that he dropped two interceptions and added that he felt bad about that.

As Syracuse prepares to take on Wagner for homecoming week and keep the undefeated season going, so does Sparrow. He plans to come in strong on Saturday.

“I’ve got a point to prove to people, but first I got a point to prove to myself,” said Sparrow. “So I just keep pushing.”

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF