September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Babers Discusses Quarterback Battle, Upcoming Game Against FSU

Dino Babers Announces Starting Quarterback Going into Conference Play
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse goes into conference play at 3-1 as they head on the road to Florida State this Saturday. Garret Shrader was announced the starter last Friday night right before the game over Tommy DeVito. Shrader was 6 of 15 for 77 passing yards along with 16 carries for 53 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Dino Babers announced today that Garrett Shrader will be the starting quarterback as they begin their conference opponents heading to Tallahassee to face the winless Florida State Seminoles this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. eastern on ACC Network.

Babers Servais
Football

Babers Discusses Quarterback Battle, Upcoming Game Against FSU

1 minute ago
Shrader 9
Football

Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Florida State

1 hour ago
Howard 4
Football

Jarveon Howard Enters Transfer Portal

2 hours ago
Bunch 2
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Visits Intel

5 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Davis
Recruiting

How Syracuse Commits Performed This Week

14 hours ago
MurphyWake_adobespark.jfif
Soccer

Syracuse Falls 2-0 to Wake Forest

15 hours ago
Roscoe 2
Football

Unsung Heroes Through Syracuse's First Four Games

Sep 26, 2021
Tucker 4
Football

Former Heisman Winner Puts Sean Tucker in Top 5 Heisman Contenders

Sep 25, 2021