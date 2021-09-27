Babers Discusses Quarterback Battle, Upcoming Game Against FSU

Syracuse goes into conference play at 3-1 as they head on the road to Florida State this Saturday. Garret Shrader was announced the starter last Friday night right before the game over Tommy DeVito. Shrader was 6 of 15 for 77 passing yards along with 16 carries for 53 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Dino Babers announced today that Garrett Shrader will be the starting quarterback as they begin their conference opponents heading to Tallahassee to face the winless Florida State Seminoles this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. eastern on ACC Network.