Following the 33-30 loss in Florida State on Saturday, Syracuse's number one target, Taj Harris announced on Twitter on Sunday that he will be entering the transfer portal, thanking Coach Babers and Syracuse. This season Harris had 16 receptions for 171 yards in three games.

Dino Babers noted that he wishes Harris the best of luck but they have many talented guys on their team.

Syracuse will host the undefeated Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.