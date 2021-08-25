Dino Babers: Shrader Deserves to be on the Football Field

DeVito may be the favorite to start, but Shrader will get a chance to showcase his skills as well.

On Monday, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers told News Channel 9's Steve Infanti that Tommy DeVito had a lead in the quarterback battle with Garrett Shrader. After practice on Tuesday, Babers was asked to expand on that declaration.

"We want to play both guys, we're going to play both guys," Babers said after practice on Thursday. "We're going to have to see how it goes in the games. I think both of those guys are good enough that they need to be on the football field."

While DeVito has the lead, as Babers stated, the Mississippi State transfer has made an impression during training camp. Shrader is a talented quarterback with dynamic skills, and the Orange cannot afford to keep such a weapon on the sideline.

"I think he deserves to be on the football field," Babers said. "He can makes plays with his arm and his legs. The best way to see that, those types of players, is you've got to put them in the games sometimes to see how it works out."

Babers is aware of the saying, 'if you have two quarterbacks you have none.' While he understands that perspective, he also noted there has been times it has been successful including teams in which he has been a part. Now he is eager to see how his two quarterbacks perform in live game action.

"I think the biggest thing is that we need to see them both in the game," Babers said. "We need to see production on the field in the games. Practice is great, but eventually it comes down to who's making plays in the game."