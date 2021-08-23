DeVito 'In the Lead Right Now' But Shrader Also Expected to Play (Report)

Tommy DeVito is leading the quarterback competition with Garrett Shrader, but both are expected to see the field, according to a report from Steve Infanti of News Channel 9.

"I spoke with Dino Babers this afternoon & asked him for an update on the quarterback competition," Infanti tweeted. "Babers indicated that Tommy DeVito has the edge: 'I think 13 is in the lead right now, but I think it's a situation where we're going to have to see both of them on the field.'

"Babers wouldn't say when -- or even if -- he plans to make a QB announcement prior to September 4th, but he did say that we should expect to see both Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader to get snaps in games."

The news comes approximately one week after Babers said he was starting to see separation in the battle for the starting quarterback spot. Tommy DeVito is the incumbent, but has had his share of ups and downs over the last two seasons including some injury issues while he played behind a subpar offensive line.

Shrader was brought in as a transfer from Mississippi State to challenge DeVito for the starting gig as well as provide quality depth at the position. The two have very different playing styles, which is why the two could both find their way into the offense. Shrader has admitted DeVito is ahead of him in terms of the playbook, so a few packages could take advantage of his athleticism while providing a different dynamic to the Syracuse offense.

The Orange opens the season on Saturday, September 4th at Ohio.