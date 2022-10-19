Behind Enemy Lines: Clemson Tigers

We spoke with All Clemson Deputy Editor Brad Senkiw to get the inside scoop on the Tigers ahead of an ACC Atlantic showdown with Syracuse on Saturday.

Q: What's the biggest difference in DJ Uiagalelei this year compared to last?

Senkiw: Confidence is the easy answer, but how he built that up is what's impressive. Uiagalelei didn't sulk after his sub-par 2021season or give in to a QB battle with freshman Cade Klubnik. Instead, he went to work, losing 30 pounds and fixing some mechanical issues in the offseason. His footwork is improved this year and he's able to keep defenses honest with his legs on option plays and QB-designed runs. He's also benefiting from an offensive line that's started the same five every game, and his receivers are making more plays. The tight ends have become a part of the weekly game plan as well. So a combination of everyone around him being better, Uiagalelei being in a better frame of mind and his ability to build confidence early in the season have led to a pretty stark turnaround.

Q: Clemson has a dynamic rushing attack featuring Will Shipley. However, the offensive line does not get discussed as much as it should. What makes Clemson's O-Line so good and are there any weaknesses a team like Syracuse could look to exploit?

Senkiw: It's really that continuity that I mentioned above. By this time last year, Clemson had run out a different starting lineup every game. They were banged up and had to play too many guys who weren't ready. That's paid off this year, and while they haven't necessarily set the world on fire, they've improved greatly from Week 1 to now. They do a really good job of protecting DJU and they get just enough push for Shipley. They have, however, developed a little bit of weakness the last couple of weeks Starting right tackle and true freshman Blake Miller has struggled some in pass protection. He got benched for a short time at FSU after a bad game at Boston College. I would expect Syracuse to test him early and often. If they force Clemson to go to backup Mitchell Mayes again, that's a good sign for the Orange defense.

Q: Clemson has one of the best defenses in the country. Why has it been so productive even with the departure of Brent Venables?

Senkiw: The personnel is really good. The defensive front hasn't maybe been as dominant as some people believed it would be, but it's been without several key players for multiple games like edge rusher Xavier Thomas and star tackle Bryan Bresee. Those guys are back and getting healthier. The secondary has also had some issues and injuries as well. Clemson feels like it's getting better there too. But the group behind much of the success this season is the linebackers. It's the fastest corps Dabo Swinney has had in 13 years there and maybe the most overall talented. Barrett Carter, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Trenton Simpson can play all over the field and help new DC Wes Goodwin get creative with schemes and blitzes. While he has put his own spin on the defense, there wasn't a need for a major overhaul with so many returning defenders. That's helped.

Q: How are the Tigers on special teams?

Senkiw: It's sort of a mixed bag. Kicker B.T. Potter has made 13-of-15 field goals and is super reliable, even from deep. Punter Aidan Swanson has had some consistency issues and has shanked a couple of punts, but he's also come up big, especially on the road. Clemson's also blocked a couple of punts and two field goals as that's become more of a point of emphasis. Now for the not-so-great: there really isn't much of a return game this year. FSU gave Shipley a rare opportunity last week and he returned a kickoff 69 yards, but for the most part, teams have avoided him and he hasn't been a factor. Clemson's muffed a couple of punt returns this year as well, and that continues to be a concern each week.

Q: How do you see this game playing out?

Senkiw: I could see Clemson's defense having some issues with Garrett Shrader. His size and mobility could give a Tiger team that wasn't especially disciplined last week against FSU's Jordan Travis, and they also struggled with run fits, allowing 200 rushing yards for just the fourth time since the end of the 2016 season. Sean Tucker will get so much of their attention that Shrader will have some opportunities to get the ball down the field. Clemson's offense vs. Syracuse's defense is going to be a real treat too. If the Tigers can continue to have the balance that they've shown all season, it'll be too much for the Orange. I think Clemson steadily builds a lead in the first half, but Syracuse will come back to make what could be an uncomfortable sweat for that raucous home crowd.

